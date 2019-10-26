Premier League 2019-20: Combined Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur starting XI

Facing Liverpool at Anfield will not be an easy task for Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have had very contrasting seasons until now. The Reds from Merseyside are enjoying an extremely smooth ride, with nary a hiccup. They have been synonymous with consistency, and yet to be beaten after nine matches in the 2019/20 season of the Premier League.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur have been very inconsistent in this season. Conceding seven goals in one game and scoring five in the very next game of that competition, Mauricio Pochettino’s team have had a topsy-turvy time so far.

Liverpool are currently top of the table, with 25 points from nine games. Tottenham Hotspur are six places off the mighty Reds, with less than half the points Jurgen Klopp’s side has amassed. However, none of that will matter when the two teams clash at Anfield on Sunday, October 27. Both sides possess many world-class players. Let us have a look at a combined XI featuring players from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. We have picked up a 4-3-3 formation this:

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker

Jurgen Klopp had built an extremely dangerous team by the 2017/18 season but a very important piece of the magnificent puzzle was missing. Neither Loris Karius nor Simon Mignolet were looking a good fit in the Liverpool side. Klopp needed a world-class goalkeeper who would do justice to the squad.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker answered his questions. Klopp met AS Roma’s demands of £66.8 million and many questions were raised. Alisson soon proved his calibre and shut every critic down with his mesmerising performances. He won the Premier League Golden Glove, the Copa America Golden Glove and also became UEFA Champions League’s goalkeeper of the season. Though his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart, Hugo Lloris is a FIFA World Cup-winner, Alisson is currently in a league of his own.

