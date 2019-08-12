Premier League 2019/20: Fans troll Chelsea as Manchester United rout the Blues 4-0

Anthony Martial scores United's second goal of the game

The Premier League season kicked off this weekend and all eyes were on the most awaited opening gameweek fixture between Manchester United and Chelsea. United hosted the Blues at Old Trafford and handed them a humbling 4-0 defeat.

Frank Lampard managed Chelsea for the first time in a competitive match, however, things didn't pan out well for the former English midfielder as his side put on a lacklustre performance against a more determined Manchester side.

Chelsea looked dangerous in the first half as they hit the woodwork in the 4th minute through Tammy Abraham but in the 18th minute, Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma caught Marcus Rashford in the box which resulted in a penalty. The ensuing penalty kick was successfully converted by Rashford to give United the lead.

In the remaining time of the first half, both sides played with an attacking mindset but there was no change in the scoreline as both teams headed into the tunnel with United leading 1-0 at the 45-minute mark.

The second half began similarly with Chelsea looking to restore parity. United were looking only for counter-attacking moves and in the 65th minute, they scored the second goal through Anthony Martial as newly signed defender Harry Maguire dispossessed Abraham in the box and a quick counter-attack followed.

In less than two minutes after doubling their lead, United once again scored as Paul Pogba's upfield pass found Rashford in the attacking third who scored his second goal of the game by slotting the ball past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The final blow to Chelsea was delivered by debutante Daniel James in the 81st minute who received a pass from Pogba and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner off a deflection. In the remaining time, Chelsea searched for a consolation goal but were unable to do so as United goalkeeper David de Gea kept them at bay.

With this result, Manchester United sit at the second position behind local rivals Manchester City whereas Chelsea are at the 19th position with some work to do ahead of their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday next week.

Let's take a look at how the Twitterverse reacted to this humbling of Chelsea by Manchester United yesterday.

Fam, we beat Chelsea 4-0 and Smalling/Jones were nowhere to be seen. Do you know how happy this makes me? — Elliott (@URelliott) August 11, 2019

So happy for you, Daniel James. You made us proud as well as your father too. We felt that goal. A Stretford end goal on your debut can’t get any better than that. All love❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ii2IE3aSjo — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) August 11, 2019

Liverpool waiting for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea like.... #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/h9eMwYXodV — 🇳🇬 ayokunle A. (@actualAYO) August 11, 2019

Chelsea arriving at Old Trafford Vs

Chelsea leaving Old Trafford 😂#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/diRmat1jHI — Pastor Dave⛪🙏 (@strongkonji) August 11, 2019

Frank Lampard being welcomed into the Premier League #MUNCHE

pic.twitter.com/WHcIfOI5wT — Tommy Vercetti (@WeLiiveBaby) August 11, 2019

Manchester united fans walking on the street this entire week be like 🔥🔥🔥😂😂 #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/33zHoikhAw — PyrmeFire 🔥🔥 (@Chiief_Diplomat) August 11, 2019

In case you missed the match here is the highlights#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/J9IoTAn7AM — rorkaFOLA (@4la_suumaker) August 11, 2019