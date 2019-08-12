Premier League 2019-20: Frank Lampard's reign begins with heavy defeat as Manchester United hit 4 past Chelsea

Manchester United scored four unanswered goals past Chelsea for the first time in the English top-flight in 54 years as Frank Lampard's managerial reign for the Blues started off on the wrong note.

It was an emphatic statement of intent by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's charges in their first league game of the new season at Old Trafford.

Three of United's five new recruits featured prominently in the game. Young debutant Daniel James sparkled the brightest with a goal-scoring debut in front of the adoring Old Trafford faithful.

United led at halftime courtesy Marcus Rashford's 18th-minute spot-kick. Chelsea did have their chances to equalise but were wasteful in front of goal. Anthony Martial then doubled the Old Trafford club's lead 20 minutes into the second half.

Two soon became three as the impressive Rashford scored his second of the game. The Englishman spurned an opportunity to score a deserving hat-trick as a delay in pulling the trigger inside the box allowed Chelsea to scamper the ball clear.

With the game approaching full time, vast acres of space opened up in the Chelsea half of the pitch as the Londoners trooped forward in search of a consolation goal.

United exploited the same nine minutes from time in a clinical counter-attack as Paul Pogba embarked on a tearing run down the middle. With two Chelsea defenders in his wake, the Frenchman realised he may not have the legs to go all the way and threaded a pass to debutant Daniel James on the right.

The young winger soon celebrated a goal-scoring debut as he found the far corner off a deflection by a Chelsea defender.

It marked the second time in the Premier League era that the Old Trafford club scored four goals past Chelsea.

The win takes United second in the league table, on goal difference, behind their neighbours and defending champions Manchester City as the two Manchester clubs take the top two spots following the opening weekend of games.

There will be tougher games ahead in a long season but on the day, United were emphatically the better side against formidable opposition with proven Premier League pedigree.