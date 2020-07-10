Premier League 2019/20: Golden Boot, most assists, and Golden Glove update after Matchday 34

As the Premier League season is set to end soon, we take a look at the scorers, assisters and goalkeeping charts of the season.

Matchday 34 witnessed a few interesting changes to the leaderboards.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is on the brink of creating history

Matchday 34 of the Premier League came to a spectacular end with a clinical victory for Manchester United against Aston Villa. Their emphatic 3-0 win took them to 58 points, just one shy of Leicester City.

Much like this win boosted their Champions League hopes, Chelsea's narrow victory in the first game of this round helped their European ambitions. Despite looking shaky, they left Selhurst Park with a 3-2 win.

Manchester City bounced back from a shocking 1-0 defeat to Southampton in Matchday 33 with a breathtaking 5-0 win over Newcastle United. Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Leicester was a crucial result in the context of both UCL and Europa League spots as it saw the Foxes drop points. The Gunners also hope to play Europa League football next year.

The champions, Liverpool, cruised past Brighton & Hove Albion with goals from Mohamed Salah and a stunner from Jordan Henderson. They became the fastest team to reach 30 league wins (34 games) in 132 years of English football.

With the season coming to an end soon and the races for individual awards heating up, here, we take a look at the charts for goals, assists and clean sheets.

Premier League 2019/20 Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy scored his 22nd goal of the season against Arsenal

=#5 Sadio Mane | Liverpool | 16 goals

Mane remains with 16 goals after failing to score away at Brighton. The Senegalese also has seven Premier League assists to his name.

=#5 Sergio Aguero | Manchester City | 16 goals

After a blistering start to the season, Aguero has unfortunately been ruled out of the remaining fixtures this season due to injury. The Argentine has set up a further three for his teammates.

=#3 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 19 goals

Liverpool's majestic Mohamed Salah was lethal in the Champions' win against Brighton. He scored two goals, taking his tally from 17 to 19 as he vies to retain and win the Golden Boot for a third consecutive year.

=#3 Danny Ings | Southampton | 19 goals

This has been Ings' most prolific campaign to date

The most surprising name on this list, Ings continued his fantastic season with another crucial goal for the Saints. None of those 19 have come from the spot, and the Englishman has two assists to his name.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal | 20 goals

Arsenal's prolific captain got on the scoresheet in a crucial fixture against Leicester. That goal takes him to 20 goals for the second year running, and just one of them came from the penalty spot.

#1 Jamie Vardy | Leicester City | 22 goals

Leicester were in dire need of a goal and Vardy delivered, albeit after some questionable decision-making. Nonetheless, he retains the top spot on this list after the equaliser against thee Gunners.

Premier League 2019/20 Playmaker Award (most assists)

'El Mago' picked up two assists in City's most recent fixture

=#3 David Silva | Manchester City | 9 assists

Man City playmaker Silva conducted proceedings against Newcastle United and registered two assists on the night — first for Gabriel Jesus and then for Raheem Sterling. He also has five league goals for the season.

=#3 Adama Traore | Wolves | 9 assists

Although Adama started for Wolves away at Sheffield, his side failed to find the back of the net. Remains on nine assists.

=#3 Son Heung-Min | Tottenham Hotspur | 9 assists

Like Adama, Son's team failed to score as they succumbed to a 0-0 stalemate away to Bournemouth. No change in his tally.

Both Salah and Robertson picked up assists in their last game

=#3 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 9 assists

Salah was involved in all three of Liverpool's goals against Brighton, scoring two and setting up his skipper's blinder from outside the box. His ninth assist of the season.

=#3 Andy Robertson | Liverpool | 9 assists

The Scot delivered a superb corner and found Mo Salah in the box, and the Egyptian nodded past Brighton keeper Matt Ryan. It was his ninth of the league campaign.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | 12 assists

The Reds' record-breaking Englishman levelled his 2018/19 tally and could improve on it with four games left. However, he did not register an assist in their last game.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | 18 assists

18 - Kevin De Bruyne has now assisted 18 @premierleague goals this season, the most by any player in a season in the division since the Belgian himself also set up 18 in 2016-17, matching his own personal best in the competition. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/8OL06mWaOt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020

The majestic Belgian has Thierry Henry's 20-assist record firmly in his sights and has time on his side. His assist for Riyad Mahrez against Newcastle was his 18th of the season, taking him closer to the record tally.

Premier League 2019/20 Golden Glove

Defending Golden Glove winner Alisson is in contention to retain the award

=#4 Kasper Schmeichel | Leicester City | 12 clean sheets

The Dane was in surreal touch against Arsenal; however, he ultimately failed to keep a clean sheet as Aubameyang found a way past him. No change.

=#4 Dean Henderson | Sheffield United | 12 clean sheets

Henderson was vital once again for the Blades as he helped them keep a clean sheet against Wolves at home. He kept his 12th clean sheet of the season.

=#2 Ederson Moraes | Manchester City | 13 clean sheets

It was a good day at the office for Ederson as he watched his team dismantle Newcastle and wasn't called into action too regularly. It was his 13th this season, and perhaps, he needed that after an absolute blunder against Southampton previously.

=#2 Alisson Becker | Liverpool | 13 clean sheets

Alisson has played the least number of games among players on this list and is yet vying for his second consecutive Golden Glove. However, he failed to keep Brighton out as Leandro Trossard volleyed the ball into Liverpool's net.

#1 Nick Pope | Burnley | 14 clean sheets

This year's leading Golden Glove contender

The towering Englishman continued his fine form this season and kept his 14th clean sheet of the season away at West Ham. He is the leading contender for the award this year.