Premier League 2019/20: Golden Boot, most assists and Golden Glove update after Matchday 35

Manchester United's tense home encounter against Southampton marked the end of a dramatic week of Premier League 2019/20 action in Matchday 35. The Red Devils conceded a 96th-minute winner against Southampton and dropped two crucial points. A win could have sent them to third place; however, they failed to capitalise on both Chelsea and Leicester City's misery as both suffered horrific losses.

The Blues went to Sheffield United and were outclassed by the Blades in a 3-0 loss. On the other hand, the Foxes witnessed an implosion that led to two goals and a red card for Caglar Soyuncu in the space of a few minutes. They lost 4-1 away to relegation-threatened AFC Bournemouth.

95:47 - Michael Obafemi's leveller was the latest Premier League goal Manchester United have conceded at Old Trafford since we have exact goal times available (2006-07). Drama.#MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/asNKMHHrGS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2020

The North London derby was a first for both Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta, and the former nicked a 2-1 win with a late Toby Alderweireld winner. As a result, Tottenham Hotspur moved to eighth place with 52 points, two above Arsenal in ninth place. Other European aspirants Wolves played out a comfortable 3-0 at home to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

Manchester City followed up their thrashing of Newcastle United with another stunning 5-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion. On the other hand, champions Liverpool were reduced to a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley after a glorious display from Nick Pope. The Englishman's spectacular effort helped Burnley leave Anfield with a point.

As the season is set to end soon, we take a look at the leaderboards for the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and most assists.

Premier League 2019/20 Golden Boot

Sterling scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 City rout

#5 Raheem Sterling | Manchester City | 17 goals

Manchester City's wing wizard Raheem Sterling is the latest entry into the top five after a magnificent hat-trick away to Brighton & Hove Albion. His treble took him one above Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, all at 16 apiece.

=#3 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 19 goals

Salah failed to find the back of the net in a 1-1 draw at Anfield against Burnley. No change.

=#3 Danny Ings | Southampton | 19 goals

Couldn't find a way past the Manchester United defence despite his side scoring two goals against the hosts. Remains on 19.

=#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal | 20 goals

Arsenal's prolific captain had some superb chances in the North London Derby but failed to beat an adamant Hugo Lloris. Remains on 20 goals, two short of his 2018/19 tally.

16 - Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy has scored in 16 games this season, only Danny Ings (17) has scored in more. Tidy. #BOULEI pic.twitter.com/6i3oF8m8fH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

#1 Jamie Vardy | Leicester City | 23 goals

Jamie Vardy scored the opener against Bournemouth, after which the Foxes crumbled to a 4-1 loss at the Vitality Stadium. That goal, however, takes him three clear of Aubameyang and Vardy is on course to win the Golden Boot.

Premier League 2019/20 Playmaker Award (Most assists)

Son was electric in Spurs' North London Derby victory

=#4 David Silva, Riyad Mahrez | Manchester City | 9 assists

Silva came on as a sub in City's 5-0 rout against Brighton, but couldn't find an assist. No change. Mahrez set up the second of Sterling's three goals in the game, taking his tally up to nine assists for the campaign.

=#4 Mo Salah, Andy Robertson | Liverpool | 9 assists

The Liverpool duo couldn't play a decisive role and register any assists in their side's 1-1 draw. The Scot scored the Reds' only goal of the game, and Fabinho assisted it.

=#4 Adama Traore | Wolves | 9 assists

Played a mere 20 minutes in a home win against Everton and failed to lay off an assist. No change to his tally.

#3 Heung-Min Son | Tottenham Hotspur | 10 assists

Son's corner from which Alderweireld flicked home for the winner was his tenth assist of the season. The Spurs forward also has ten goals to show for.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | 12 assists

The Englishman played just over 20 minutes against Burnley and did not register an assist in that period. No change to Alexander-Arnold's tally.

De Bruyne coulnd't find a goal or an assist in City's comfortable away win

#1 Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | 18 assists

Head and shoulders above the rest, the mercurial Belgian is just three shy of breaking Thierry Henry's record but couldn't lay off an assist for his teammates in a 5-0 win. His hunt for the potential record-breaking assists continues.

Premier League 2019/20 Golden Glove

Henderson did well to deny any Chelsea attempts at his goal as Sheffield won 3-0

=#5 Rui Patricio | Wolves | 12 clean sheets

The latest entry on this list, Patricio did well to help Wolves keep a clean sheet at home against Everton over the weekend. It was his 12th shutout of the season.

=#5 Kasper Schmeichel | Leicester City | 12 clean sheets

The Premier League-winning keeper was on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing from Eddie Howe's men. Schmeichel was notably casual on the ball, and the Foxes conceded some poor goals.

=#3 Alisson | Liverpool | 13 clean sheets

Liverpool's reliable goalkeeper failed to stop Jay Rodriguez from equalising as Burnley snatched a point at Anfield. No change to his tally.

=#3 Dean Henderson | Sheffield United | 13 clean sheets

The on-loan Red Devils shot-stopper was as alert as ever in the Blades' 3-0 win over Frank Lampard's Chelsea. It was his 13th clean sheet of a very impressive season.

=#1 Ederson | Manchester City | 14 clean sheets

Ederson kept back-to-back clean sheets against the Magpies and the Seagulls to jump to the top of the queue alongside the league leader for clean sheets. He registered his 13th and 14th clean sheets of the season after his shocker against Southampton.

23 - Liverpool had 23 shots in this match, their most in a Premier League game they failed to win since December 2017 (23 vs Everton). Holy. pic.twitter.com/YHKvK0FUeI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2020

=#1 Nick Pope | Burnley | 14 clean sheets

The towering Englishman was Burnley's rock against Liverpool at Anfield. Pope made eight saves against the champions to help the Clarets claw a point away from home. However, he couldn't stop Andy Robertson from breaching the away net. Remains at the top with 14 clean sheets, albeit now with the company of Ederson.