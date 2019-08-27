Premier League 2019-20: In Luke Shaw's absence, Manchester United should hand Brandon Williams his league debut

Brandon Williams must replace Luke Shaw in the Manchester United squad

Although Manchester United made a terrific start to the Premier League season with a 4-0 win over Chelsea, they dropped 4 points in the next two games which also included a disappointing loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Against the Eagles, two members of the squad suffered injuries, thereby making life difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer very early in the campaign. While there has been no update regarding Anthony Martial's fitness, it has been revealed that Luke Shaw will be out of action for close to five weeks due to his hamstring injury.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Ashley Young replaced Shaw on the pitch on Saturday, and the captain of the club will be expected to make it to the starting XI for the team's next game against Southampton. With Diogo Dalot injured too, Solskjaer will have very few options in this department.

While Marcos Rojo is unlikely to participate until his future is settled at the club, academy product Ethan Laird is also injured. Hence, this could make the path clear for another academy product Brandon Williams to start his senior Manchester United career.

At a point when Manchester United is in the middle of a big rebuild, giving more opportunities to youngsters could be a good way forward for the club to improve the depth in the squad.

Solskjaer would want to give youngsters the chance to develop in the first team

Williams has been in fine form this season for the U23's, and was also involved in the team's convincing victory against West Brom. With the ability to play on both flanks of the defense, the 18-year-old could fit the pressing tactics that Solskjaer has been trying to employ at the club.

Recently, Williams has added an attacking dimension to his game which saw him contribute with three goals last season.

Last season he was also given the captain's armband, and he showcased his fine leadership skills. He was a part of the quad which defeated PSG in the Champions League, and has had a few training sessions with the senior squad.

All things considered, Brandon Williams should be given a few minutes on the pitch in the coming games for Manchester United.