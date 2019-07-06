Premier League 2019-20: Is Frank Lampard the saviour that Chelsea need?

Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea manager

Seeing your club's greatest ever player manage the club is something every football fan dreams of. For Chelsea fans who have been dreaming of the day when one of their favourite players signs the contract to be the club's manager, that dream has now become a reality.

Club legend Frank Lampard has been announced as Chelsea's new manager after he signed a three-year contract with the club. The Englishman's history with the club is nothing short of heroic.

He spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge as a player in which he became the club's all-time highest goalscorer. Scoring 211 goals in the Chelsea shirt, he overtook Bobby Tambling for the record. The fact that he accomplished this feat as a midfielder speaks volumes about his greatness as a player.

Frank Lampard wore the armband on the night Chelsea lifted the Champions League

The goals were just part of the special story that Lampard wrote at Chelsea. During his time in West London, Chelsea won a Champions League trophy and three Premier League titles. He also pivotal part in helping the club win the Europa League and four FA Cups.

Above the goals and trophies, Lampard became a symbol of some of the most iconic moments in the club's history. It was a brace by him that secured the club's first league title in 50 years in 2005. He wore the armband in Munich and Amsterdam and on both occassions, Chelsea won the Champions League and Europa League in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Only John Terry comes close in the debate of Chelsea's greatest ever player. He is someone that Chelsea fans have unconditional love for. Hence, it comes as no surpise that almost every fan is jubilated with the announcement.

This will grow a large way in bringing some positivity back to Stamford Bridge. Despite Maurizio Sarri bringing in the Europa League trophy, Chelsea fans failed to have full support for the Italian manager. With Lampard's arrival, one can be sure that a fan can feel excited about the club again.

Moreover, this appointment could see a change in approach that Chelsea fans have wanted for long as the academy is given more importance. Former Chelsea players Jody Morris and Joe Edwards are going to be part of Lampard's team. Furthermore, Petr Cech has also returned to the club to help out. Their presence will establish a connection between the academy and the first team, something that has been missing at the club. Knowing the love Lampard has for the club, one can be sure that giving deserving young players a chance is something that will be high on his priority list.

Besides that, a big problem at the club has been that of 'player power'. If there is any manager who can solve it, it is Lampard. His experience of being in the same dressing room and his status at the club mean that he will earn instant respect and have enough power to dismiss any revolt.

Last season at Derby, he showed that he prefers to play a high-pressing and attacking style of football. This will help the club to continue on the path they started under Maurizio Sarri last season and build an identity in their style of play. By taking Derby County to the Championship play-off final, he also showed his potential in getting results.

There are bound to be fears about whether the Englishman is ready for the Premier League job. At the end of the day, he has only one year of managerial experience and fans will surely begin to have doubts whether his coaching skills are sufficient and tested.

It will be important for Lampard to be objectively judged for his coaching and not what he has accomplished as a player. Having said that, it is crucial that he gets full support from the boardroom and be given time to establish himself. With a transfer ban and the depature of Eden Hazard, fans really need to give Lampard the time to experiment things.

If a Chelsea fan has fears regarding the appointment, it is completely understandable. With his history in mind, the fear of him risking his legacy is bound to exist. However, it is in tough times that those who care about the club will emerge. It is also during these times that heroes are made. The fact that the 41-year-old has said yes to the offer speaks volumes about how much he values the club and his confidence about being good enough for the role.

With the likes of Ruud Gullit, Gianluca Vialli, and Roberto Di Matteo, Chelsea have a history of ex-players getting their hands onto trophies as managers. Chelsea fans should think about the prospect of things working out for Lampard and what a beautiful story that would make. Even if it does not happen, the memories Lampard has given to the club as a player can never be forgotten.