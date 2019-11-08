Premier League 2019-20: Jamie Vardy named October Player of the Month

Southampton FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Jamie Vardy has been named EA Sports Player of the Month for October for his exemplary performances in the Premier League for Leicester City. The veteran striker has been the Foxes' talisman this season and became the first player to reach double figures for goals in the English top-flight this season with a goal against Crystal Palace.

The Foxes have been in scintillating form and have begun the season in fine form, as they look to break into the Premier League top four and contest in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

In three Premier League games in October, Vardy scored 4 goals including a stunning hat-trick against Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium, as Leicester registered the biggest away victory in Premier League history.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been the surprise package of the season and the Northern Irishman has rejuvenated the Foxes since taking charge earlier this year. Leicester had stagnated under Claude Puel, which prompted the hierarchy to make a change and Rodgers' appointment has been a breath of fresh air at the club.

Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Dean Henderson, Youri Tielemans and Willian were the other nominees but Vardy pipped them to the award for his goalscoring exploits for the Foxes. The 32-year-old has been one of the most reliable goalscorers in the country since spearheading Leicester to the title in the 2015-16 season and has put his side in pole position for a place in the top 4.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all had underwhelming starts to the Premier League campaign so far and if Leicester are to capitalise on the situation and secure a spot in the Champions League next season, Vardy will have to be at his brilliant best and carry on with his goalscoring exploits.