Premier League 2019/20: Joelinton could be Newcastle United's X-factor this season

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 29 Aug 2019, 13:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Newcastle United secured a surprising victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week in the Premier League, running out 1-0 winners at White Hart Lane.

Steve Bruce looked ecstatic as his side emerged victorious against a highly-fancied Spurs team. Newcastle's victory came courtesy a goal from Joelinton, who netted past Hugo Lloris to give The Magpies their first win of the season.

Earlier this summer, Newcastle United smashed their transfer record fee to sign Joelinton for a whopping £40 million. The Magpies broke the bank to rope in the talented Brazilian, hoping that he would be able to help them improve on their 13th place finish last time around.

The Brazilian isn't a conventional number 9 but that doesn't hide the fact that he's an excellent reader of the game. He scored quite a few important goals for Hoffenheim last season, his brace against Bayer Leverkusen the highlight of his final campaign with the German outfit.

Joelinton recorded a passing accuracy of 79.28% in the 2018/19 season which is impressive for a center-forward. Moreover, no current Newcastle attacker aside from Ayozo Perez could manage more assists than Joelinton in the previous season (the Brazilian provided 7 assists in all competitions for Hoffenheim).

Joelinton has drawn comparisons with Liverpool hitman Roberto Firmino courtesy of their Hoffenheim connection and similar playing style. Newcastle United fans will certainly hope that he follows in the footsteps of his Brazilian counterpart and enjoys success in the Premier League.

With Steve Bruce at the helm, it would not be far-fetched to say that Newcastle United are in safe hands and with Joelinton's arrival, their future looks bright.

Newcastle are set to host Watford at St. James' Park next, and The Magpies supporters will hope to see more of the much-hyped 23-year-old, who could turn out to be the side's X-factor this season.