Premier League 2019-20: Leicester City v Arsenal - Gunners predicted XI, team news and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 08 Nov 2019, 03:27 IST

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City as the Gunners look to ease the pressure on manager Unai Emery, in what has been a tumultuous time for the Spanish tactician. Emery has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after a series of poor results and the North London club face one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been in scintillating form in recent weeks and find themselves in the Premier League top 4, level on points with Chelsea and 6 ahead of their opponents this week.

The Gunners are winless in their last three games in the Premier League, a run that has hampered their hopes of securing a spot in the Champions League next season. Off the pitch, Granit Xhaka's angry confrontation with the fans has seen him being stripped off captaincy, with Emery opting to award the armband to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead.

Key match facts

Arsenal have won just 6 of their last 18 games in the Premier League.

Unai Emery is set to take charge of his 50th Premier League game at Arsenal, when he steps out on to the touchline at the King Power Stadium.

None of Emery's previous 49 encounters in the Premier League have ended goalless.

Team news

Dani Ceballos could be unavailable for the game, after picking up a hamstring injury against Vitoria in the Europa League. It remains to be seen if Xhaka is recalled to the squad after being stripped off captaincy, as the midfielder has been frozen out of the squad after his confrontation with the fans against Crystal Palace.

Mesut Ozil could be named in the starting XI after being rested for the Europa League game midweek and the likes of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are also expected to be recalled.

Injuries: Reiss Nelson (knee)

Doubtful: Dani Ceballos (hamstring)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kieran Tierney, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang