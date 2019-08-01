Premier League 2019/20: Liverpool's ideal midfield combination

Milner and Henderson are key names in Liverpool's midfield

Liverpool have been one of the most talked about teams in world football since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title by a solitary point to Manchester City but finished the season on a high as they were crowned kings of the continent.

Although their front-three and back-line have received wide-spread praise in recent seasons, the trio in midfield have hardly been talked about in the same light despite being incredibly efficient for over a year now.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have all played instrumental roles as the Reds reached back-to-back Champions League final, winning it in 2018.

Liverpool's midfield is by no means the most flamboyant on paper but their immense work-rate and tactical discipline brings the best out of the rest of the team.

With the Reds gunning for Premier League glory, let's assess their options and look at their ideal combination in midfield.

Fabinho - Defensive midfield

Fabinho is a key player for Liverpool

After experiencing heartbreak in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Liverpool wasted no time as they began preparations for the following season.

Less than 48 hours after that night in Kyiv, the Merseyside giants announced the capture of Fabinho from Monaco for a fee believed to be in the region of £40 million. A pedigreed defensive midfielder was a top priority for Jurgen Klopp and the Brazilian led an exclusive list of three names. Although he struggled to come to terms with the pace of football in England, Fabinho patiently waited for his chance as he worked on his shortcomings behind the scenes.

The 25-year-old put his initial woes behind him and produced strong performances after being handed his full Premier League debut in October. Fabinho became an indispensable member of Jurgen Klopp's side that went on to amass 97 points in the league and the Brazilian kept growing in stature as the season progressed. He was a mainstay in midfield as Liverpool went on to the win the Champions League, beating Spurs 2-0 in Madrid.

The Brazilian is one of the first names on the team-sheet and is widely regarded as one of the best in the business.

