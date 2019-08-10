Premier League 2019-20: Liverpool's ideal starting XI this season

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to win the Premier League this season

Liverpool enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 campaign under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp and won the Champions League trophy after 14 years. The Reds also recorded their highest ever points tally in their Premier League history, but unfortunately for them, it couldn't end their long-standing domestic title drought.

Unlike the transfer window of 2018, Liverpool remained pretty silent in the transfer market this term and spent roughly around £2 million on new recruits. Harvey Elliott and Sepp van der Berg were signed from Fulham and PEC Zwolle respectively, while goalkeeper Adrian was also brought in to replace the departed Simon Mignolet.

Nevertheless, they have a strong enough squad to compete on all fronts this campaign. On that note, here's a look at their ideal line-up for the 2019-20 season.

(Formation: 4-3-3)

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker won the Premier League Golden Glove last season

Alisson Becker: The Brazilian international performed brilliantly throughout the 2018-19 season and established himself among the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 26-year-old kept 21 clean sheets in the English top division last season, which earned him the Premier League Golden Glove. The former AS Roma goalkeeper also won the Copa America Best Goalkeeper accolade earlier this month.

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world

Trent-Alexander Arnold: The Englishman has improved leaps and bounds in the last few years and has established himself as one of the finest right-backs in the world. The 20-year-old assisted 13 goals in the Premier League last season, the most by any defender in the competition’s history.

Advertisement

His exploits last season earned him a place in the Premier League Team of the Season along with an inclusion in the Champions League Squad of the Season.

Virgil van Dijk: Arguably the best centre-back in the world at the moment, Virgil van Dijk was the backbone of Liverpool’s success last season. The Dutchman played in all of the Reds' Premier League games during the 2018-19 campaign and helped them finish the season with the best defensive record in the English top division.

Joel Matip: After struggling with injuries during his first few seasons with the Merseysiders, Joel Matip established himself as an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team last season. The 27-year-old played 22 games in the league last campaign and averaged 1.5 interceptions, 3.5 clearances and 1.8 tackles per game.

Andrew Robertson: Regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, Andrew Robertson has been in great form since joining Liverpool from Hull City in the summer transfer window of 2017. He assisted 11 goals in the league last season, which earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year. The Scottish international was also the part of the Champions League Team of the Season last campaign.

1 / 3 NEXT