Premier League 2019-20, Liverpool v Newcastle United: Match preview, Where to watch, Betting information and more

Match Preview

Liverpool's 100% record is subject to threat when they prepare for their next assignment against Newcastle United, on Saturday, at Anfield.

Having beaten Norwich City, Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley, Jurgen Klopp's side are looking relentless in the league. In the same period, they have scored 12 goals and conceded only three.

Newcastle meanwhile, head into September with a fresh ray of hope, as after all the negativity that enveloped around St. James' Park, Steve Bruce has finally landed four points in his last two games - a run that has seen the Toons move up to 14th on the table.

Although the visitors will be tough nuts to crack for Liverpool, history and form favours them heavily for a fifth straight win. The Reds are in fact, unbeaten in their last 23 PL home games against Newcastle, scoring in each of those matches too. During the same phase, they have also recorded 12 clean sheets.

On that note, here's all you need to know ahead of the fifth matchday's opener on Saturday.

Kick-off Information

Date: 14 September 2019

Time: 12:30 (local time), 17:00 (IST)

Venue: Anfield

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Newcastle United: D-D-W-L-L

Head-to-head

Liverpool wins: 85

Newcastle United wins: 50

Draws: 42

Key player to watch out for

No other Liverpool player in the Premier League has registered more successful crosses than Andy Robertson - six.

The left-back is simply electric down the flank for the Reds and with the likes of Firmino and Mane expected to operate in the more central areas of the pitch against a side that stacks bodies behind the ball, a lot of balls will come in from Robertson.

The Scottish full-back is also quick in covering ground, chipping in with tackles and tirelessly running up and down the pitch. He's definitely one to watch out for.

