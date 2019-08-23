Premier League 2019/20: Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Manchester City Predicted XI, Team News and More

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester City, fresh from their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad, will look to return to winning ways after a controversial intervention by the VAR deprived them of a last-gasp winner against last season's Champions League finalists.

Gabriel Jesus' stoppage-time strike was ruled out by virtue of the VAR, after Aymeric Laporte was adjudged to have handled the ball in the buildup.

As the reigning Premier League champions travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth, the Cityzens will look to register a routine victory as they covet a hat-trick of domestic titles.

Eddie Howe's free-scoring Bournemouth side are no pushovers but although the Cherries are expected to give the defending champions a run for their money, Pep Guardiola's side go into the fixture as overwhelming favorites.

Key Match Facts

Manchester City have won the last six meetings between the sides.

Since 2015, Raheem Sterling has been involved in eight goals and two assists in the fixture, registering a goal involvement every sixty-two minutes.

Team News

Oleksandr Zinchenko has recovered from his minor niggle and the Ukrainian international is set to continue deputizing at left-back in Benjamin Mendy's absence.

Mendy is close to full fitness and the Frenchman could return to action after the international break.

John Stones was missing for City's previous league encounter and the Englishman is not expected to recover on time to feature against the Cherries.

Joao Cancelo has been an unused substitute for two games running and the Portuguese full-back could make his Premier League debut this weekend at some point in the game.

Injuries: John Stones (Thigh) Leroy Sané (ACL), Benjamin Mendy (Knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Pep Guardiola's side have no fresh injury problems and the Spaniard could look to make minor changes to his team. Ilkay Gundogan could make way for David Silva and Riyad Mahrez could be drafted in in place of Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling