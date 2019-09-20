Premier League 2019-20, Manchester City v Watford: Match preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, Match Prediction and more

Sergio Aguero will be licking his lips prior to the game against Watford

Match Preview

Manchester City will be desperate to close the gap on Liverpool when they host Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Adrift of Jurgen Klopp's men by five points, the Cityzens suffered a shock defeat last time out against newly-promoted Norwich City.

It was indeed a very un-Manchester City-like display, as the defenders committed schoolboy errors, gave it away while trying to play it out of the back and were positionally at fault for the goals conceded.

Watford, meanwhile, are resurgent following the dismissal of Javi Gracia a couple of weeks back. Quique Sanches Flores produced a positive result in the form of a draw against Arsenal in his first game in charge, but will consider himself unlucky to face the defending champions next.

Watford will not be helped by the fact that Manchester City have won all of their 11 previous encounters against them in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each game.

It is sure to be a herculean task for Flores and co. against a side looking to bounce back in the league. On that note, here we take a look at all the information you need to know ahead of the game.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 21 September 2019

Time: 15:00 (local time), 19:30 (IST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Manchester City: W-L-W-W-D

Watford: D-D-W-L-L

Head-to-head

Manchester City win: 18

Watford win: 6

Draw: 5

Key Player to Watch Out For

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling loves hunting against Watford. The winger has taken his form to the next level over the last couple of years, and not many would bet against him to be among the top forwards of the league this season.

The Englishman has scored eight goals in seven appearances against the Hornets. He also netted his first goal in Manchester City colors against the same opposition back in 2015 and record a treble in this exact fixture last season.

Sterling started the current PL season with a hat-trick on opening day, and his skill on the ball, daunting presence and ability to man key areas in the box make him as lethal as any player out there.

Betting Information

Manchester City win: 1.10

Draw: 11.00

Watford win: 21.00

Bookmaker: Sportsbet