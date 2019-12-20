Premier League 2019-20: Manchester City vs Leicester City preview, predicted XI, team news, and more

Pep Guardiola will be looking for back-to-back Premier League wins as he aims to cut down the gap at the top of the table

Third-placed Manchester City will welcome second-placed Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as we near the halfway mark of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Citizens currently have 35 points from 17 games, while the Foxes have four points more. Manchester City will be looking to get all three points in what should be a high-octane game tomorrow, as they look to close the gap between them and the teams sitting above.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City hold a good record against the Foxes in their last few domestic meetings, with Pep Guardiola's men winning six and losing two of the last eight meetings between the two sides. However, this is a different Leicester team who are stronger than they have been since 2016, and this game could go either way.

Leicester's away winning streak remains intact, now six in a row across all competitions and their only two league defeats this season have come on the road at Manchester United and Liverpool. They have won four out of their last five Premier League games too.

Manchester City suffered a defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United at home a couple of weeks ago but bounced back against Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend, when they smashed the Gunners 3-0. Manchester City have, however, won only three of their last five Premier League outings.

Both teams advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup recently.

Man City form (all competitions): DWLWWW

Leicester form (all competitions): WWWWDW

Manchester City vs Leicester City Team News

Manchester City

David Silva could be back after missing the last three games. Sergio Aguero is also in contention to return, but the Argentine's comeback is more likely to take place against Wolverhampton Wanderers next week.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson will be recalled into the team after being rested midweek in the League Cup game, and Nicolas Otamendi should start due to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones still being sidelined.

Injuries: Aymeric Laporte, John Stones

Doubtful: Sergio Aguero

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers' team have only one injury with Matty James out, but the manager fielded a strong team for the mid-week League Cup quarter-final. Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans will be back in the team, and Jamie Vardy will be leading the line for the Foxes yet again.

Injuries: Matty James

Jamie Vardy has 16 league goals this season and will be looking to continue his fine form

Manchester City vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Manchester City - Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Leicester City - Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Johnny Evans, Ben Chilwell; Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction

The Foxes have been rampant away from home, collecting as many points on their travels as Manchester City have collected at home this season. This should be a very interesting game as both teams are in good form right now, and we can expect to see some brilliant football at the Etihad on Saturday. However, Manchester City will have a slight edge after the confidence they showed in their last two games, combined with the fact that several Leicester City players did not get a rest, owing to their the mid-week League Cup game.

Verdict - Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City

