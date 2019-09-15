Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City, five tactics by Solskjaer that won the game

Solskjaer got his tactics right against Leicester City

Before Leicester City’s visit to Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under tremendous pressure. The Norwegian’s record last season since taking over as the full-time voss was very poor, but that was brushed aside as the after-effects of Jose Mourinho’s team struggling to maintain Solskjaer’s momentum on the field. It was widely expected that, with a summer transfer window under the bag, United would start to get their act together. However, that has hardly been the case.

United had just one win from their first four games in the new season prior to the weekend’s game. To make matters worse, Solskjaer was also without Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial for the tie against Leicester City, which meant that he had to make a few drastic changes to his first eleven.

The Norwegian opted for David De Gea in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Ashley Young making up the back four. In midfield, Nemanja Matic was stationed alongside Scott McTominay, while Juan Mata was selected for the No. 10 role. The front three consisted of Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Andreas Pereira.

United started the game well and took the lead through Marcus Rashford’s penalty. The home side was not too troubled in the first half and the game went into the break with the score 1-0. Leicester City threw the kitchen sink at the home team in the second half, but Manchester United held on for a narrow win. Here are five tactics from Solskjaer that won the game.

#5 Team selection

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Solskjaer had his hands tied as he tried to select a first eleven capable enough to earn him three points. With the absence of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, the Norwegian decided to put Matic in midfield to add steel alongside Scott McTominay and used Rashford as the No. 9. Andreas Pereira slotted in at right-wing position while Mata was selected for the No. 10 role. It was a situation of making hay while the sun shines and Solskjaer’s decision ultimately paid dividends.

The Norwegian also got his substitutions right. While Fred enabled United to regain control of the midfield, Tahith Chong stretched the Leicester City side with his speed and trickery.

Fred came on as a sub.

