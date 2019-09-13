Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United predicted line-up vs Leicester City, injury news, suspensions list and more

Paul Pogba has failed to recover in time to appear against Leicester City. League

After a fortnight-long break due to international fixtures, Manchester United return to action as they host Leicester City for a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday. Despite making a promising start with a 4-0 win against Chelsea, the Red Devils have lost their way, managing to draw two and suffer a defeat in their next three league outings.

Leicester City, aiming to finish in Premier League's top-six this season, have enjoyed an unbeaten start, winning two and drawing as many in their opening four games. Brendan Rodgers will hope that his side capitalises on United's stuttering start to their league campaign.

Team News

Nemanja Matic could make his first start this season for United.

In a bid to resurrect Man United's campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, amid an injury crisis, faces an uphill task to select his playing XI for the game against the Foxes. For Saturday, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot are unavailable due to their respective injuries.

Jesse Lingard and new-signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka might be fit in the nick of time to feature against the Foxes on Saturday.

With Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw unavailable, Solskjaer might hand Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo their first Premier League starts of the season. Also, Ashley Young could play at right-back if Wan-Bissaka fails his fitness test tomorrow.

It would be intriguing to watch whether Solskjaer decides to start Mason Greenwood in the absence of Anthony Martial. If not, Marcus Rashford is set to lead United's attack.

Thankfully, none of the United players is suspended for the Leicester City clash.

Suspensions: None

Advertisement

Injuries: Anthony Martial(hamstring), Luke Shaw(hamstring), Paul Pogba(ankle sprain), Diogo Dalot(hip), Aaron Wan-Bissaka(doubtful, back injury), Jesse Lingard(doubtful, illness)

Predicted Line-up

Scott McTominay could be allowed more freedom in midfield and be the enforcer from the centre of the park for United. Matic could play a more static role to screen the back-four.

Manchester United(4-2-3-1): De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo; McTominay, Matic; Pereira, Mata, James; Rashford

Manchester United vs Leicester City- Manchester United's Starting XI.