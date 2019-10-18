Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United vs Liverpool - Liverpool's predicted line-up, injury updates and more

Manchester United host Liverpool in Matchday 9's feature clash.

The 2019/20 Premier League season resumes after the International break with table toppers Liverpool traveling Old Trafford, to take on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Manchester United. Hosts, Manchester United look to get their season back on track with a positive result against their arch-rivals, whereas Liverpool look to secure their first win at Old Trafford since 2014.

Manchester United might head into this game without a few key players. French midfielder Paul Pogba looks set to miss the clash against Liverpool owing to an ankle injury, whilst David de Gea could miss out because of the leg injury he sustained during Spain's 1-1 draw against Sweden. Anthony Martial could return to the starting eleven after recovering from a thigh problem.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost as Alisson Becker returned to full training following a calf injury sustained in the opening clash against Norwich City. The return of players like Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri also means Klopp will have a strong squad to choose from despite Nathaniel Clyne and Paul Glatzel being the notable absentees.

Last season saw Liverpool secure four out of a possible six points against Manchester United, with The Reds securing a 3-1 win at Anfield and drawing 0-0 at Old Trafford.

Injuries and Suspensions:

Manchester United contend with a number of injuries to key players such as Paul Pogba [ankle] and David De Gea [leg], whereas Anthony Martial could feature after returning from a thigh problem.

Liverpool look to have a strong squad available against Man United with Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri all featuring in the latest training session. The missing players from Liverpool's squad are Nathaniel Clyne [ACL] and Paul Glatzel [knee].

Neither side have any players suspended for the game on Sunday.

Team Form:

Manchester United and Liverpool have had a contrasting set of results over the past few games with the Red Devils suffering a 0-1 away loss to Newcastle United. A tally of 2 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses has seen United secure nine points from eight games and are currently placed 12th.

On the other hand, Liverpool preserved their 100 percent start to the season after securing a late winner against Leicester City, taking their points tally to 24.

Last five fixtures, in all competitions:

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United: L-D-D-D-L

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool's predicted eleven.

