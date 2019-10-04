Premier League 2019/20, Newcastle United v Manchester United: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and More

Solskjaer needs a response from his injury-struck team

Match Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be out of the frying pan and into the fire on Sunday when Manchester United visit St. James' Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

After their disappointing draw against AZ Alkmaar in midweek, the Red Devils turn their attention back to the PL, where their performances of late have been equally dissatisfying. United have managed just two wins from their seven games so far, scoring only nine goals in the same period.

The Magpies on the other hand have been poorer, having won just the solitary game. Steve Bruce has come under serious scrutiny for potentially degrading the squad's brand of football, as typified in the home draw against Brighton - where Newcastle had only 27% of the ball.

Both sides therefore, are desperately in need of the three points. On that note, we look at everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 6th October 2019

Time: 04:30 PM BST, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: St. James' Park

Where to Watch: Star Sports, Hotstar (India), NBC Sports, NBC Live (US)

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Manchester United: D-D-W-L-W

Newcastle United: L-D-L-D-L

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other 167 times in total. Manchester United have been victorious 86 times, while Newcastle have managed 42 wins.

However, the Magpies have won just once in the last nine matches against Manchester United. The two have met 48 times in the Premier League, with United emerging victorious on 28 occasions while losing just six.

The Red Devils won 2-0 at St. James' Park last season, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata; Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Andreas Pereira

Key Player to Watch Out For

Daniel James

Daniel James needs his goal-scoring form back

After a fiery start to life as a United player, the Welshman has slowed down in recent games. Daniel James has failed to continue his goal-scoring form and endured a dip in terms of direct contributions.

The youngster needs a turnaround in his fortunes, and it could very well come against Newcastle United. James has the speed and technical ability to hurt a team that has already let in 13 goals in seven games.

