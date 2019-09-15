Premier League 2019/20: Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City, three players who won Daniel Farke the game

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 132 // 15 Sep 2019, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Norwich City beat the Premier League champions last night at Carrow Road.

Carrow Road was already buzzing last evening as the Championship winners, Norwich City met the Premier League champions, Manchester City, but little did Norwich fans know that by the end of the ninety minutes, the stadium would engender a mini-earthquake in the North-East of England.

It took only 18 minutes for the Canaries to strike first when Emiliano Buendia's corner at the near post was met by Kenny McLean who rose above the City defenders to score a perfect header in the top right corner of the goal.

On the 28th minute mark, Norwich doubled their lead when Teemu Pukki was clear for a goal scoring opportunity but the Finnish striker spotted Todd Cantwell and squared it to him who happened to tap the ball in the empty net.

Sergio Aguero pulled one back for Manchester City just on the half-way mark, when Bernardo Silva produced an inch-perfect ball for the Argentine to head home. It was a gross mistake by Norwich City to leave Aguero unmarked in that area.

Everyone across the world would have expected City to dominate in the second half once they had opened the scoring, but the scenes were exactly the opposite as Daniel Farke's men took advantage of some sloppy defending by a distracted City defense to score their third goal of the night. Their top-scorer Teemu Pukki scored the goal.

A Manchester City goal was always coming, and in the 88th minute, Norwich succumbed to City's constant threat, when Rodri smashed a goal past Tim Krul from the edge of the box to partially bring back the champions in the game.

Some really disciplined defending and some luck from City ruing their own chances led to Norwich pulling off one of the most shocking results of the season which has just started to take shape.

Today we take a look at the top three men who won Norwich and Daniel Farke the game last night.

#3 Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki has now scored 6 goals in 5 games for Norwich.

Advertisement

The Championship player of the season last year is now running riot in the Premier League and it has been less than two months since the league begun.

Teemu Pukki has already scored six goals in five matches for the Canaries, which includes his hat-trick against Newcastle last month when he was just unstoppable. Pukki scored 44 goals last season for club and country, and was probably the most influential player leading to Norwich's promotion.

With Daniel Farke announcing a great number of injury updates in his press conference, fans would have expected Norwich to park the bus and Teemu Pukki not to have so much involvement in the offensive part of the game.

But some sloppy defending from City and poor man marking led to Pukki being clear for goal-scoring opportunities many times during the match, one of which he capitalized by scoring a goal, another he assisted to set Todd Cantwell up, and a few he missed as he lacked a little precision.

There can only be more progress for the 29-year-old striker who is at his career's peak, as he leads Farke's team in the front getting goals week in week out. Definitely he was one of the key players who won the match for Farke yesterday.

Todd Cantwell exults after his goal.

1 / 2 NEXT