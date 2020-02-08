Premier League 2019-20 | Ranking every goal of the month so far

KDB has probably netted the best goal of the season till now.

The English Premier League gears up for its return from its first-ever mid-season break which, apart from giving the players an opportunity to re-group and energize, also promises to give its viewer's goals galore. Before we head into the final third of the season, let's take a moment to look back at the goals of the month so far in detail and ranking them in terms of their class and chances of finish on top of the perch come end of season.

#6 Matthew Longstaff v Manchester United

The teenage midfielder, on his first start for his boyhood club, powered home a low shot from 22 yards, after the ball was set-up for him, beyond David de Gea. The goal that proved to be the winner against Manchester United was voted the goal of the month for October.

Speaking about the goal, Longstaff said:

"I think the biggest thing was just trying to get a good connection on it and hoping that it went towards the goal, and thankfully for me, it ended up hitting the back of the net. From hitting it, I still can't remember much, I just remember running away to the fans."

#5. Moussa Djenepo v Sheffield United

On his first Premier League start, the Mali International collected the ball inside the Blades half. He used some brilliant skills and strength to hold off a midfielder after which he danced past two defenders and executed an unstoppable low drive past Dean Henderson at Bramall Lane which proved to be the winner for Southampton, an effort that landed him the goal of the month for September.

#4. Alireza Jahanbakhsh v Chelsea

On New Year's day when most of the fireworks had subsided, the Iranian forward stepped onto the scene at AMEX from the bench to provide some of his fireworks against Chelsea. He produced an overhead kick that went onto salvage a point against the London side and also scooped up the goal of the month for January.

Speaking about the goal he said, "When I came on I knew I could help the team. I had a feeling the bicycle-kick was the only way I could hit the ball. But as you see in my reaction, I didn't expect it to touch the net! I would name it the best goal I have ever scored."

#3. Harvey Barnes v Sheffield United

Harvey Barnes, a Leicester City Academy product, came off the bench at Bramall Lane and drilled in a thunderous half-volley that flew past Dean Henderson to clinch the winner in spectacular fashion was voted as the goal of the month for August.

Barnes about the goal said "I just knew I had to hit it! There were too many players in the box to take a touch so I think it was just about keeping my eye on the ball and making sure the technique and the contact was right."

#2. Son Heung-min v Burnley

The South-Korean picked up the ball around the edge of his box and ran past 7 players while skipping away from two challenges. Son dribbled with the ball for about 72 meters in just under 12 seconds before slotting the ball calmly past Nick Pope, in the process collecting the goal of the month for December.

Son, on the goal, said, "As soon as I got the ball, I tried to find a pass and I was a bit lucky, I dribbled into space where no-one was. I tried to finish well-it was an amazing feeling."

#1. Kevin De Bruyne v Newcastle United

Kevin De Bruyne is undoubtedly one of the most skillful and technically gifted players to have ever graced the Premier League. His technique was on point when he controlled a clearance with his chest before unleashing an unstoppable half-volley that crashed in off the underside of Martin Dubravka's crossbar to reinstate the reigning champions' lead in the 82nd minute at St. James Park.

Though the thunderous effort was not enough to clinch all 3 points in the match that eventually ended in a 2-2 draw, it led De Bruyne to the goal of the month award for October and certainly a contender for the goal of the year.