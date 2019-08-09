×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2019/20: Ranking the five best transfers of this summer

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
612   //    09 Aug 2019, 23:06 IST

Some excellent transfers buys were made in the Premier League this summer.
Some excellent transfers buys were made in the Premier League this summer.

The English Premier League summer transfer window has now been shut. All incoming business has concluded and we are on the eve of a brand new season. The 2019/20 campaign kicks off on Friday night as Liverpool host Norwich City.

It was a fantastic transfer window over the past three months. Just like the preceding ones, this summer transfer window was full of drama as well, as Premier League powerhouses put in immense effort, going head-to-head in an intense battle to beat one another and secure the finest deals in the market. This resulted in many high-profile switches and huge transfer sums.

In this article, we rank the five best Premier League transfers of this summer, taking into consideration the difficulty of completing the move, the value of the transfer and value addition to the team. 

Note: All transfer fees are from Transfermarkt.

#5 Joao Cancelo

Under the guidance of Guardiola, we may see Joao Cancelo turn into one of the best fullbacks in the league
Under the guidance of Guardiola, we may see Joao Cancelo turn into one of the best fullbacks in the league

Transfer fee: €65m (Danilo + €30m)

From: Juventus

To: Manchester City

On the fifth place of this list, we have Joao Cancelo who moved from Juventus to Manchester City this summer. It's a real surprise to see this man leaving Juventus after a very good first season in the Bianconeri shirt.

Advertisement

Cancelo's offensive qualities are immense and it's undoubtedly the primary reason for Guardiola bringing him in. He posted great attacking numbers last year and was one of Juve's main driving forces in pushing the ball up the field.

He is already one of the best players in his position and he could become another tactical masterstroke from Pep Guardiola. Under Pep Guardiola's guidance, he is expected to improve massively and evolve as a player. Manchester City fans should be really excited about their new man.


Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola.
1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United Harry Maguire João Cancelo Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Today LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
Today WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Today AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
Today BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
Tomorrow LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us