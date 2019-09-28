Premier League 2019/20: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - 5 things to look out for

Karishma J FOLLOW ANALYST News 47 // 28 Sep 2019, 02:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool travel to Bramall Lane for the first time in over thirteen years to face the recently promoted Sheffield United for matchday seven of the 2019/20 Premier League season this Saturday.

The Blades have picked up eight points so far this season with their latest win coming from an away win at Goodison Park while Liverpool has had an impressive win over Frank Lampard’s young guns.

#1 Impressive start

Everton FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

Liverpool have had an impressive start to this new season. Having missed out on the league to Manchester City by just a single point last time out, the Reds seemed to be on a mission to not drop points as long as they can this time. They will look forward to retaining their five point’s lead that they have over Manchester City by winning against Sheffield.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are currently in the 10th place in the Premier League table with two wins, two draws and two losses. Their most impressive result was clinching a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and a 2-0 win over Everton.

At home, it will be difficult to break down the compact Sheffield team but given the good form Liverpool currently are in, it’s going to be a tough fixture for the Blades.

#2 Cup outing

Milton Keynes Dons v Liverpool FC - Carabao Cup Third Round

Both Sheffield United and Liverpool were in action on Wednesday night for the third round of the Football League Cup. Both teams fielded fresh XI than their usual starting XI and while Liverpool proceeded to the Round of 16, Sheffield United were knocked out.

Liverpool were up against MK Dons and young stars like Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher shone for them. It was an easy outing for the Reds with James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever on the score sheet to ensure them a smooth entry to the next round of the Football League Cup.

Advertisement

Sheffield United succumbed to an early goal against Sunderland. This weekend, they will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways.

#3 Character

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

After the Chelsea game, Jurgen Klopp stated that he shouldn’t be ‘surprised anymore about the character’ of his team. With 15 consecutive wins, Liverpool made Premier League history. The Reds were also the first team in the Premier League to win their 6 opening games in consecutive seasons as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino saw them beat the new manager Frank Lampard’s side.

Jurgen Klopp who recently won the FIFA best manager awards will want his side to showcase that very character onto the Saturday game as they go on their quest to not lose points in a bid to win the Premier League title that the Reds are waiting for long.

#4 Team news

Sadio Mane is expected to be fit while Naby Keita could be on the bench

Chris Wilder doesn’t have much to worry ahead of the Liverpool fixture. While Billy Sharp is still suspended for Sheffield United, David McGoldrick, who tweaked his groin in training before the Premier League clash against Everton and missed the League Cup game, is expected to be back for the match against the Reds.

While Alisson Becker is reported to be doing much better than before, he might not feature for the Reds until October. Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, having missed the League Cup game with a calf injury where they were expected to start, will have to prove their fitness ahead of the game.

Sadio Mané, who picked up a dead leg in the Chelsea game, is expected to be ready for Saturday’s game while Naby Keita, who made his comeback in the League Cup on Wednesday night, is expected to grab a place on the bench.

Both teams are expected to have a strong squad leading to the game on Saturday.

#5 Previous meeting

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Liverpool currently hold the upper hand over Sheffield United with 55 wins in the League, 27 draws while Sheffield have only won 37 times. Both teams have not met each other since 2007 where the then captain Steven Gerrard was on the score sheet along with Sami Hyypia and a brace from Robbie Fowler ensured them a 4-0 win at Anfield. The last time they met at Bramall Lane ended in a 1-1 draw.

This season, the newly promoted Sheffield United would be looking forward to halting Liverpool’s successful run in the League.