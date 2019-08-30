Premier League 2019/20: Southampton vs Manchester United preview; United predicted lineup, injury news and more

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 30 Aug 2019, 19:57 IST

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

After their disappointing defeat against Crystal Palace, Manchester United will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, managing just four points out of a possible nine Their emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening day of the season showed some signs of improvement from last season. However, in their previous two matches, the Red Devils have gone backwards.

They now travel to St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton, a side full of confidence after their 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last week. The last time Manchester United played Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, they had to fight hard to earn a point against the Saints.

Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares both scored inside the first 20 minutes of the game to give the Saints a two-goal advantage. However, the Red Devils fought back hard and goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera brought them back on level terms.

Despite their recent struggles, Manchester United will be expected to come out of the game with all three points. However, they will be aware that the task won't be straightforward and they will have to be at their very best to get a positive result.

Team news

Anthony Martial.

Both Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw suffered injuries against Crystal Palace and will miss the game against Southampton. Alexis Sanchez has secured a move to Inter Milan on loan and is no longer available for selection.

Full-back Diogo Dalot is also recovering from an injury and is expected to be out until the international break. Both Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are sidelined with long-term injuries.

Eric Bailly is out with an injury.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

David de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Mctominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Lingard, James; Rashford