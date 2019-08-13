Premier League 2019/20: Three key stats from matchday one

Brighton & Hove Albion are in the top four!

Matchday one of the English Premier League concluded with Brighton in the top four and it must be admitted that figures and statistics are not as important right now compared to May. However, there are still certain stats that need to be noticed, even as early as this.

Furthermore, several key number can make or break teams this season. These are statistics such as goals scored and goals conceded which are classic pointers to a team's performance over the course of a long campaign, while other interesting numbers highlight unique achievements and failures.So, with that being said, here are three key stats from matchday one of the Premier League.

Manchester United's incredible home record

Although Old Trafford hasn't exactly been a fortress in the recent years, one incredible stat remains. Manchester United have never lost a game at home when leading at half time. The Red Devils have drawn 16 times and won an astonishing 264 times when leading at the break. This is even after facing against the likes of Liverpool and even Pep Guardiola's Manchester City while being a side in transformation. Will this record still be standing come May? That, is the question.

Salah's first-day magic

Salah scores against Norwich.

Many people questioned the acquisition of Mohamed Salah by Liverpool for £36 million although, since that transfer the same people that criticized him are watching in awe as he targets yet another Golden Boot this season.

Salah almost instantly shut down his haters on his Liverpool Premier League debut when he scored in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Watford. Salah then went on to have a record-breaking season for the Reds. The next season, Salah's second for Liverpool, he scored another goal on an opening day, this time against West Ham in a 4-0 victory and once again went on to win the Golden Boot and have a successful season, winning the Champions League.

Lastly, Salah followed his pattern by scoring on the opening day against Norwich this season in a 4-1 win to record an unbelievable stat of three opening-day goals in a row. However, the real question is, will it be another successful season and a third Golden Boot for Mohammed Salah?

Sterling joins an elite club

Raheem Sterling shapes up to shoot.

Only eight players have scored hat-tricks in the opening weekend of the Premier League and last Saturday, Raheem Sterling became one of those eight, joining an elite club. The members of this club include Didier Drogba and Matt Le Tissier.

So, with that being said, it is clear that only talented goalscorers make the cut and Raheem Sterling sure is a talented goalscorer if the opening weekend was anything to go by. Can Sterling maintain his touch and end the season with his first ever Golden Boot?