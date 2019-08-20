Premier League 2019/20: Three talking points from matchday two

tom cunningham FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 149 // 20 Aug 2019, 11:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

VAR the cynosure.

The second matchday week of the new Premier League season has just concluded, leaving Liverpool and Arsenal level on points and the only teams with a 100 percent record. This meant that for the first time in a long time, Manchester City failed to come out of matchday two with maximum points.

Furthermore, Manchester United also failed to sustain their winning streak as they once again failed to win against Wolves at the Molineux. Frank Lampard saw his Chelsea side become winless in three games after one humiliating loss at Old Trafford and a humbling draw to Leicester City. This meant that just like last season, only two teams achieved maximum points after the first two games.

However, to everybody's shock, one of those teams was Arsenal as they overcame Burnley by two goals to one. This is the first time that Arsenal has won their first two games since 2009. This was only one of many talking points after the conclusion of matchday two and here are three more.

So close yet so VAR for City

Last season, Spurs shocked the world by knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League in a thrilling 4-4 tie in Manchester which saw Spurs go through on away goals. However, it wasn't the likes of Harry Kane that saved Mauricio Pochettino's men but VAR when it ruled out Raheem Sterling's last-minute winner and therefore sent Spurs through to the semi-final.

VAR was once again Spurs' star player as it prevented yet another last-minute winner for Manchester City, ruling out Jesus' goal for handball. Moreover, the game ended 2-2 despite City's 30 attempts on goal to Spurs' three and VAR had once again saved Spurs while simultaneously breaking City hearts.

United fail to win at Molineux again

Ruben Neves netted a wonder goal at the Molineux.

Last week, one of the main talking points was how good Manchester United was when they thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in their season opener. However, one of this week's talking points is how much more sluggish Manchester United looked against Wolves.

The game ended 1-1 despite United having the majority of the chances and a penalty to put Wolves away. Paul Pogba missed the penalty after he took the ball from last week's penalty scorer Marcus Rashford, a contentious decision for many.

On the other side though, Ruben Neves once again highlighted his ability from outside of the box after he scored a goal-of-the-season contender to level the game. This is the third time Man United have come away disappointed after a trip to Molineux in almost a year.

Advertisement

Ceballos steals the show at the Emirates

Ceballos was stellar in front of home fans.

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos formally introduced himself to the Arsenal faithful on Saturday, earning the Man-of-the-Match award. When you take a look at the stats, that award is justified with the Spaniard picking up two assists and completing four key passes.

This was in a game that Arsenal struggled for the most part but also a game where Ceballos established himself in the Arsenal midfield and showed why Real Madrid want him back after his loan spell at the Gunners.