Premier League 2019/20: Top 5 signings outside the top 6

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
956   //    30 Jul 2019, 20:35 IST

Andre Gomes sealed a permanent move to Everton this summer
Andre Gomes sealed a permanent move to Everton this summer

The riches of the Premier League clubs are widely known to the rest of world. Although it was expected that the usual suspects would not hesitate to spend big money this summer, the clubs outside the traditional top six have also joined in on the act as they look to make a mark in the most exciting league in world football.

The fact that newly-promoted Aston Villa are the biggest spenders this summer is the most startling example yet of the power of Premier League money. The likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Brighton have broken their transfer record among others, a further indication of their spending power.

On that note, let's look at some of the most notable signings made by clubs outside the top-six.

#1 - Sebastien Haller

Haller had been dubbed as the hybrid hitman in the Bundesliga
Haller had been dubbed as the hybrid hitman in the Bundesliga

West Ham pulled off a massive coup in the transfer market by shattering their club transfer record for the signing of Sebastien Haller.

The move came as a shock to the rest of Europe as the Frenchman looked destined for a club in the Champions League after his exploits with Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

The London club had no hesitation in parting with a fee of £45 million to acquire Haller's services and he's an early contender for the tag of signing of the season.

Frankfurt exceeded their wildest expectations last season and were the surprise package of the season by a fair distance, as they finished sixth in the Bundesliga standings and were a penalty shootout victory away from a shot at Europa League glory, losing out to eventual winners Chelsea in the semi-final.

In many ways, Luka Jovic's breakthrough season with the German club overshadowed Haller as he continued to go under the radar.

His strike partner sealed a move to Real Madrid for fee believed to be in the region of £60 million and after it looked like Haller would reject West Ham's advances, he finally sealed his move to the Premier League after weeks of speculation.

The 25-year-old registered 15 goals and 9 assists in the Bundesliga last season and made a name for himself as one of the most decisive players in the league.

Haller's technical ability is incredibly underrated for a man of his stature and although he is often passed off as just another target man owing to his physique, his overall game-play is much better than what he's given credit for.

Aside from his goal-scoring prowess, Haller excels at bringing his teammates in to play and his tally of 9 assists mirrors this fact.

That said, West Ham could also use his height as an outlet when it comes to tackling a high pressing side like Liverpool, as his hold-up play and ability to play with his back turned away from goal is a main feature of his game-play.

The man dubbed as the Bundesliga's hybrid hit-man is all set to take the Premier League by storm as West Ham look to bridge the gap between themselves and the top-six.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Everton Leicester City Moise Bioty Kean Sébastien Haller
