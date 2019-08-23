Premier League 2019/20: Top three players from mid-table sides to keep an eye on this season

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 30 // 23 Aug 2019, 13:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lucas Digne has great European experience and joined Everton from Barcelona.

What separates the Premier League and most of the other European domestic leagues is the fact that even the mid-table sides in the English top-flight are capable of producing absolute shocks by beating the top sides.

The extent of this was visible when Leicester won the Premier League back in 2015-16 staving off the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United who have been the serial contenders for the trophy for the past decade.

The Premier League is one of the most exciting and adrenaline-pumping leagues in the world, and thus attracts young talent from other parts of Europe, which makes the league even more interesting with mid-table sides getting their hands on some really good youth talent.

Even the mid-table sides have a great impact on how the top six ranks up due to the enormous pressure put by them on the top sides, especially in the home games.

Today we take a look at the top three players from the mid-table sides of the Premier League, who actually have the potential and probably are better than some of the similarly-positioned players of some of the top clubs.

#3 James Maddison (Leicester)

James Maddison.

The 22-year-old Leicester midfielder, James Maddison, has been the heart of the Foxes' side for over a year now. His exploits in just his first season last year even led to a call-up from the England national team. Maddison made his debut in the Nation's League against Croatia in October, 2018.

The £36 million-rated midfielder operates mainly in the attacking-midfield position and usually drops back to central midfield when the team is defending.

Maddison played 38 matches for Leicester last season in all competitions scoring seven goals and providing deven assists, which are great figures for a young midfielder who was playing his first top-flight season, having joined from Norwich last year.

Advertisement

Maddison is one of the best homegrown talents currently in England, and can definitely walk into any top-six side's midfield easily if he consistently grows for the next three years. Definitely a star to watch out for this season and for the future.

Should have came away with all 3 points. I have to do better with my chance as well but nevertheless lads were outstanding today, performance matched by the travelling support. Doesn’t go unnoticed Foxes.👊🏻🦊 #JM10 pic.twitter.com/enAGqFwqrZ — James Maddison (@Madders10) August 18, 2019

1 / 2 NEXT