Premier League 2019/20: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Tottenham's Predicted XI, Team News and More

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Preview
36   //    10 Aug 2019, 17:47 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

After coming agonizingly close to Champions League glory in the summer, Tottenham Hotspur have gone on to make some sensational moves in the transfer market.

The North-London club have roped in the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, and Jack Clarke as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Spurs have shown no intention of standing still after coming within touching distance of European glory and it remains to be seen how their new signings get on.

As the Lilywhites take on newly-promoted Aston Villa at home, two teams with contrasting ambitions go up against each other with the view of starting the new signing on the right note.

Key Match Facts

Tottenham Hotspur have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides.

Aston Villa's last victory against Spurs came in 2015, winning 1-0 in a Premier League encounter.

Manchester United were the only English club to spend more on transfers than Aston Villa this summer.

Team News

Juan Foyth and Serge Aurier are unavailable, leaving Spurs short-staffed at the back. The Argentine picked up an injury in pre-season and Aurier is both injured and out of favor, leaving Kyle Walker-Peters as the only option at right-back.

The likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso were signed on deadline day and it remains unlikely that the pair will be among the squad.

Club record signing Tanguy Ndombele is expected to start in the center of the park alongside Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen, with Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela starting either side of talisman Harry Kane.

Son Heung-Min is suspended after the South Korean picked up a red card in the final encounter of the 2018/19 season.

Injuries: Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier

Suspensions: Son Heung-Min

Predicted XI

Spurs Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela

