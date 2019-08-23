Premier League 2019/20: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Spurs Predicted XI, Team News and More

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United in their second home game of the Premier League season and the North-London club will be eager to get back to winning ways, after holding Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad last week.

Last season's Champions League finalists came from behind twice to level the scoreline and although it looked like the Cityzens had won the game in stoppage time, VAR intervened and ruled out what was supposed to be a last-gasp winner.

Newcastle United are coming on the back of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Norwich City and the Magpies head into the fixture as clear underdogs.

As the Tyneside club look to open their account for the season, Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to return to winning ways as they look to keep up their early season momentum.

Key Match Facts

Tottenham Hotspur have won the last four meetings between the sides.

Newcastle United's last victory against Spurs was in the final day of the 2015/16 season, when they registered a stunning 5-1 victory.

Spurs have won 70 of the previous 160 meetings between the two sides, with Newcastle winning on 58 occasions.

Team News

Spurs welcome Son-Heung Min back from suspension, after the explosive wide-man served a three-match ban for receiving a straight red card in the final game of the 2018/19 season.

The likes of Juan Foyth, Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon are closer to returning to full fitness but the trio are unavailable for the weekend.

Giovani Lo Celso made his debut with a five-minute cameo against Manchester City and the Argentinian is likely to make an appearance off the bench once again. Davinson Sanchez is expected to keep his place at the heart of the defence, alongside Toby Alderweireld.

Injuries: Dele Alli (Hamstring), Ryan Sessegnon (Hamstring), Juan Foyth (Ankle)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Son-Heung Min is expected to be drafted into the starting XI immediately and the North-London club could look to play with two up-front, with Christian Eriksen being deployed in an advanced midfield role.

Spurs Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker-Peters, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane