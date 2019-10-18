Premier League 2019/20: Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Tottenham Predicted XI, Team News and More

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford FC - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur host Watford and Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to return to winning ways after a stuttering start to their season.

Last season's Champions League finalists have won just one of their last six games in all competitions and a torrid run of form has seen them slip to ninth in the league table, a staggering 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Watford will look to pile on Spurs' misery when they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and Quique Sanchez Flores' side will look to register their first Premier League victory of the season.

Key Match Facts

Spurs have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, a 2-1 victory against Southampton in September.

Watford are the only winless side in the Premier League and have picked up only three points so far this season.

The two sides have met on 12 times in the Premier League era, with Spurs winning on eight occasions.

Watford have lost 16 consecutive top-six away games since beating Arsenal 2-1 in January 2017.

Team News

Hugo Lloris will be out for the time being after landing awkwardly while attempting to gather a cross against Brighton & Hove Albion. France's World Cup-winning captain will be out for the foreseeable future and Paulo Gazzaniga is set to deputise for him in the meantime.

In the wake of Lloris' injury, Spurs have re-signed Michel Vorm on a short-term contract and the Dutchman is expected to take his place on the bench.

Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min are fitness doubts after their exploits in the international break and the likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura could be handed starts.

With Spurs set to face Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool in the space of 5 days, Mauricio Pochettino could opt to rest a handul of players to keep them fresh for the weeks ahead.

Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are fully fit and it remains to be seen if the pair of new signings are in contention to feature this weekend.

Injuries: Hugo Lloris (Hand)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Spurs Predicted XI - Paulo Gazzaniga, Moussa Sissoko, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Harry Kane