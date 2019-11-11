Premier League 2019-20: Twitter reacts as Liverpool steer clear of Manchester City at Anfield
Pep Guardiola's Anfield curse continues as the defending champions Manchester City lost further ground in the Premier League title race to the European champions Liverpool at Anfield. Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane were enough to seal a 3-1 victory over the reigning champions, who are now nine points off the top of the table.
The game had its fair share of controversies as Liverpool took the lead inside the first quarter of an hour through Fabinho's fabulous strike from the distance. The circumstances leading up to the Brazilan's goal, however, were debatable as there was a huge shout for handball inside Liverpool's 18-yard box against Trent Alexander-Arnold, which was turned down by the referee.
Liverpool's full-back duo then combined to great effect, which resulted in Mohamed Salah applying the finishing touch to a sumptuous Andrew Robertson cross. Sadio Mane continued his rich vein of form and scored in the 51st minute after some brilliant down the right flank from Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson
After the third goal was conceded, Manchester City were relentless in their pursuit of staging a comeback. The Citizens were able to pull one back through Bernardo Silva but it was a little too late for the defending champions, who succumbed to their third Premier League defeat of the campaign.
Jurgen Klopp's men are now the front-runners for the Premier League title this season, having amassed a mammoth 34 points after 12 games and having played Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and both the Manchester clubs once in that course of time.
The Citizens, on the other hand, slumped to fourth in the Premier League table behind Leicester City and Chelsea. Guardiola and Co. will now face Chelsea at home after the international break.
