Premier League 2019-20: Twitter reacts as Liverpool steer clear of Manchester City at Anfield

Shrayans Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 Nov 2019, 01:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Liverpool Juggernaut rolls on.

Pep Guardiola's Anfield curse continues as the defending champions Manchester City lost further ground in the Premier League title race to the European champions Liverpool at Anfield. Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane were enough to seal a 3-1 victory over the reigning champions, who are now nine points off the top of the table.

The game had its fair share of controversies as Liverpool took the lead inside the first quarter of an hour through Fabinho's fabulous strike from the distance. The circumstances leading up to the Brazilan's goal, however, were debatable as there was a huge shout for handball inside Liverpool's 18-yard box against Trent Alexander-Arnold, which was turned down by the referee.

Liverpool's full-back duo then combined to great effect, which resulted in Mohamed Salah applying the finishing touch to a sumptuous Andrew Robertson cross. Sadio Mane continued his rich vein of form and scored in the 51st minute after some brilliant down the right flank from Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson

After the third goal was conceded, Manchester City were relentless in their pursuit of staging a comeback. The Citizens were able to pull one back through Bernardo Silva but it was a little too late for the defending champions, who succumbed to their third Premier League defeat of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's men are now the front-runners for the Premier League title this season, having amassed a mammoth 34 points after 12 games and having played Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and both the Manchester clubs once in that course of time.

The Citizens, on the other hand, slumped to fourth in the Premier League table behind Leicester City and Chelsea. Guardiola and Co. will now face Chelsea at home after the international break.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the biggest game of the Premier League season thus far:

Where are Man City finishing this season? #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/NDmraVLGGO — James Houghton (@JHoughtonMedia) November 10, 2019

Pep : Sadio Mane is a Diver

Mane : Scores a Diving Header



You cant make this stuff up...#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/lhaU77DQEl — DareDevil ✴ (@Hasan_khan07) November 10, 2019

Advertisement

Liverpool now have at least twice as many points (34) as any other Premier League team outside the top four.



Eight points clear at the top of the table. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4z5uyvYsIr — Coral (@Coral) November 10, 2019

Fabinho has never lost a Premier League match when staring for Liverpool:



WDWWWWWWWWDWDWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWW



What a player 🇧🇷 #LFC #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/ZDudx2Uj1D — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) November 10, 2019

Liverpool vs the ‘Big 6’ in 2019-20:



✅ vs Chelsea (2-2) – penalties

✅ vs Arsenal (3-1)

✅ vs Chelsea (2-1)

⚪ vs Manchester United (1-1)

✅ vs Tottenham (2-1)

✅ vs Arsenal (5-5) – penalties

✅ vs Manchester City (3-1) pic.twitter.com/oevKej5JL1 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) November 10, 2019

2016—Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

2016—Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

2018—Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

2018—Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

2019—Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City



It’s another nightmare at Anfield for City 😱 pic.twitter.com/dh6kdt4079 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 10, 2019

⭐️ Man of the Match, @lfc's Fabinho

45 touches

Completed 30/36 passes

2 shots, 1 on target

2nd goal for the club, 1st since Dec 2018

17 PL starts at Anfield - 17 wins pic.twitter.com/6pzj0RmT4r — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 10, 2019

8 - Liverpool have won 11 of their first 12 Premier League games this season and lead the table by eight points – only Manchester United in 1993/94 have had a bigger lead after 12 games of a Premier League season (nine points). Outstanding. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/YL9d09qMxY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 10, 2019