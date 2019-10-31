Premier League 2019-20, Watford vs Chelsea: Predicted XI, team news and more

Chelsea won 4-2 at Burnley last weekend

Chelsea will look to win their fifth consecutive Premier League game when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday.

After some early hiccups, Frank Lampard side's seem to have found their groove now. They were on a run of seven consecutive wins before losing to Manchester United in the EFL Cup, but to be honest that was not a game which was on top priority for Chelsea - as reflected by the team-sheet.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the table, just two points behind Manchester City in second place.

On the other hand, Watford are still looking for their first league win of the season. They have drawn five games, but a victory has eluded them.

Quique Sanchez Flores has certainly shored up the defence since his arrival. Watford have drawn the last three league games, conceding just a single goal in the process, but Flores needs to bring the best out of his attack now to get out of the relegation zone.

Key match facts

Watford have gone without a win in their last nine home league games - which is the longest winless run for the Hornets since December 2004.

Gerard Deulofeu has had more attempts (24) and more attempts on target (10) without scoring than any other Premier League player this season.

Gerard Deulofeu

Chelsea meanwhile have won their last six away games in all competitions - which is the longest run of this nature for the Blues since 1989.

Watford (34) are the only side to have conceded more Premier League away goals in 2019 than Chelsea (30).

Chelsea form (all competitions): L W W W W

Watford form (all competitions): D D D L W

Team news

Chelsea

Central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been ruled out, which means that youngsters Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma will continue their partnership at the back.

Antonio Rudiger

Rube Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are sidelined as well, but both are getting close to a return. N'Golo Kante could make a return, but he will have to go through a late fitness test.

Watford

The attacking duo of Troy Deeney and Danny Welbeck have been ruled out due to long-term injuries. Ismalia Sarr, Domingos Quina and Tom Cleverley are the other absentees for Watford.

Predicted XI

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; Alonso, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho; Pulisic, Mount, Willian; Abraham.

Watford (5-3-2): Foster; Holebas, Kabasele, Dawson, Cathcart, Janmaat; Capoue, Doucoure, Chalobah; Deulofeu, Pereyra.