Premier League 2019-20: Why Arsenal should give Calum Chambers a shot at being captain

Calum Chambers has made many important challenges for Arsenal this season.

It was a disappointing 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace that sent Arsenal into turmoil. After an impressive start to the Premier League season, Unai Emery's men now find themselves falling further and further adrift of the top four.

They currently reside in sixth place of the English top-flight, level on points with Sheffield United. While this is by no means disastrous, Emery would hope to be further up the table.

Unai Emery

The Gunners' aims heading into this season were to finish in the top four and qualify for Champions League football next season, a feat they have not achieved since the penultimate season of Arsene Wenger's reign. If Arsenal are to improve heading forward, there are certain problems which need addressing.

One of those which can be fixed here and now is the captaincy conundrum. Granit Xhaka was stripped of the privilege following his reaction to boos in that match against Crystal Palace. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has since taken on this role but he is not acting like a captain either.

The Gabon international took to social media to defend his affiliation with Arsenal Fan TV, a YouTube channel and platform that has been known to create a toxic atmosphere around the football club.

Ever since Patrick Vieira parted ways with the North London side, they have been cursed with less-than-ideal captains. From William Gallas taking a seat when his side needed him to Xhaka cursing at his own fans, the armband has not been worn well in the last decade.

Granit Xhaka

However, the answer for Arsenal could be closer than they think. Calum Chambers has struggled to make a mark in his Arsenal career but that's not indicative of his personality.

The young English defender has been sent on two loan spells, and he came back stronger and more determined than ever. He has had to play third and sometimes fourth-fiddle to his centre back counterparts, but he is yet to complain. He just keeps trying.

Chambers has developed into, in my opinion, Arsenal's best centre back. He plays like the most mature player on the pitch, and he doesn't like allowing his opposite number a sniff at goal. When he is given the chance to play, the Gunners often look more organised at the back - and that's no coincidence.

Chambers has learned a lot from his loan moves and time with the England national team. He brings a new dynamic to the Arsenal defence, a rare commodity in recent seasons: the ability to actually defend.

If Chambers can work on his leadership qualities and drill his other defenders for being out of pocket, then there's no reason why the 24-year-old can't be the next captain of Arsenal. He will inevitably face competition from Hector Bellerin, but he has what it takes to lead this Gunners side.