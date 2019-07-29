×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2019/20: Wolverhampton Wanderers' ideal forward line for the upcoming campaign

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
70   //    29 Jul 2019, 07:08 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crusaders – UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying round: 1st Leg
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crusaders – UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying round: 1st Leg

Wolverhampton Wanderers will embark on their Premier League campaign after having finished last season just below the top six. The Wolves' impressive seventh-placed finish also ensured their maiden European appearance since 1980.

Nunu Espirito Santo constructed a well-drilled side that played fierce counter-attacking football, pressed in the middle thirds of the pitch and defended with vigor. Wolves ultimately, were a side that possessed a three-man back line surrounded by two explosive wing backs. In front, the reliable duo of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves took charge.

However, to facilitate Nuno's ideas, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez had to build a partnership, always look for each other and be more physically daunting. Fair to say, they shared the goal-scoring burden and executed the manager's tactics extremely well.

Last campaign, Jimenez established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League, accumulating 13 goals and seven assists. The Mexico international's wonderful debut season in England tempted Wolves into making his deal permanent, which eventually did take place after they coughed up £30 million.

The Wanderers attack attained a menacing look after Diogo Jota found his goal-scoring boots. Now, in order to embellish the strike force, Wolves also completed a move for Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan for a reported fee of €18m.

Having secured the services of the sharpshooter, we don't expect the management to tinker much with the 3-4-1-2 (3-5-2) formation that has yielded success so far.

On that note, we look at Wolves' ideal forward line for next season.

CAM: Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crusaders - Europa League Qualifying - Second Round - First Leg - Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crusaders - Europa League Qualifying - Second Round - First Leg - Molineux

Diogo Jota had a slow start in his debut Premier League campaign after a successful stint in the Championship. In the 2017-18 season, the Portuguese attacker scored 17 goals and registered five assists.

Advertisement

Jota played in a wide role during the early stages of the previous campaign, often starting from left wing. But, Nuno drifted Jota inside as an auxiliary striker besides Raul Jimenez and since then, he developed a flourishing partnership with Jimenez. Last season, the 22-year-old ended up with nine goals and five assists in the league.

However, with the appointment of Cutrone, we can expect him to play a free role behind the strikers, where in he'd be allowed to drop deep and pick up the ball, run across the channels and use the strikers' hold-up play to overlap into the box.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Raul Jimenez Patrick Cutrone Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Doing it the Portuguese way
RELATED STORY
AC Milan Transfer News: Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to sign star forward Patrick Cutrone 
RELATED STORY
3 Wolverhampton Wanderers players to have in your FPL side: Fantasy Premier League | FPL Scout
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Wolves reportedly agree Patrick Cutrone deal
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best XI comprising of players from outside the Top 6 clubs
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Team of the Year outside the Top 6
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Can Leicester City and Wolves break into the Premier League top 6?
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Premier League - 10 Best Signings of the Season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us