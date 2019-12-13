Premier League 2019-20: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 13 Dec 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE

Wolves play host to Tottenham in a key Premier League fixture this weekend

This Sunday sees Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Molineux in what could be a key Premier League fixture, as Wolves currently sit in 6th place with 24 points with Spurs just one point and one place below them.The sides saw differing results in Europe in midweek; Wolves defeated Besiktas 4-0 in Europa League action while Tottenham suffered a defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but in the Premier League it’s Spurs who come in with the momentum following their 5-0 win over Burnley last weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Wolves and Spurs split last season’s fixtures; November saw Tottenham overcome the Midlands side 3-2 at Wembley but it wasn’t without a scare as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side came back from a first half that saw them go 3-0 down. A quick turnaround saw the return fixture take place in December, and Wolves put an end to Spurs’ strong Christmas form by beating them 3-1 at Molineux.

The teams have shown similar form in recent Premier League fixtures; Wolves have picked up 11 points of a possible 15 in their last 5, while Tottenham have gained 10 following the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Wolves defender Willy Boly remains sidelined with a broken fibula, an injury which is likely to keep him out until the Spring of 2020. Youngster Morgan Gibbs-White is also a doubt with a persistent lower back injury.

Injuries: Willy Boly

Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Ben Davies remain on the shelf with long-term injuries but Erik Lamela could find himself on the bench following his thigh injury. Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele – who both missed the win over Burnley – could return to the squad but will face late fitness tests.

Injuries: Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Michel Vorm

Doubtful: Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny, Adama Traore, Raul Jiminez, Diogo Jota

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Heung Min Son, Harry Kane

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

This will likely be a close game between two sides chasing after a potential top four spot in the Premier League. Wolves have the home advantage, but could find things tricky after their exploits on Thursday; at least five of Sunday’s likely starters played in that match against Besiktas and Nuno’s squad has already played a lot of games this season.

Tottenham meanwhile left the majority of their stars at home for Wednesday’s match in Germany and looked fantastic last week, with their win over Burnley arguably being their best performance this season. I expect to see a tight game, but I think Tottenham might have a little too much firepower for the Midlands side to handle.

Verdict: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur