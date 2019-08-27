Premier League 2019-2020: 5 top bet options punters should follow

The Premier League has lived up to expectation so far

England's premier football competition, the Premier League is already living up to its reputation as one of the most entertaining leagues in Europe this season. As expected, the gladiators in England are.

After an enthralling 2018-2019 campaign, Manchester City and Liverpool are already operating at a level above every other team with the rest playing catchup.

Manchester United and Chelsea under old boys; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are yet to convince that they have what it takes to fight for a UEFA Champions League qualifying slot this weekend.

The North London giants; Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also still not fully convincing of their ability

N.B: As with everything concerning sports betting, these options are not guaranteed. Ensure that you bet responsibly.

#5 Chelsea to Concede

Chelsea will concede a lot this season

Under Frank Lampard, the Blues have played some nice football. One touch passing with the fullbacks; Emerson and Cesar Azpilicueta providing the width.

Youngster, Mason Mount has looked impressive in the number 10 role behind the striker with his passing and ability to ghost into scoring positions.

However, the back line has been less impressive. The team has let in 8 goals in just 3 games so far and it looks like this will continue for a while.

While the return from injuries of N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger should add some solidity in the defensive midfield and center-back positions, this doesn’t look like it would be enough to stop the team from leaking goals.

With this in mind, punters have been making huge money betting on opposing teams to score.

With games against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and co still to come, Chelsea to concede is an option every smart punter is banking on.

