Premier League 2019/2020: Arsenal's ideal forward line for next season

Unai's Emery's arrival at Arsenal last summer sparked the start of a new era after 22 years with Arsene Wenger at the helm.

Under the Spaniard's management, the Gunners ended in fifth place in the Premier League while also finishing as runners up to Chelsea in the Europa League.

The consequence of this is that there would not be Champions League football at the Emirates for the third consecutive season and the North London outfit would be seeking to get back into the competition.

In keeping with tradition, they have been rather frugal in the ongoing transfer market, with the only new arrival being that of teenager Gabriel Martnelli from Ituano in Brazil for the sum of £6m while they are reportedly close to completing the loan transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season campaign a week ago and have played three matches so far. They've won all three as the Premier League outfit showcase their preperation for next season.

In each of those three matches, Unai Emery has played with different formations, playing with three up front against Colorado Rapids - youngsters Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all starting up front.

In the 3-0 victory over Fiorentina, Emery switched it up once again, deploying a 3-4-2-1 formation with Nketiah once again leading the line while Ryan Nelson and Saka supported him.

However, the International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich indicated the system which would be deployed by the 47-year-old, as he fielded his strongest side.

The game ended in a 2-1 victory for Arsenal and they operated in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Ozil occupying the hole behind the attackers while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flanked Alexander Lacazette.

In many ways, this is the best formation for Arsenal to use, as Ozil is best deployed directly behind the striker while Arsenal's best results last season were gotten with Aubameyang and Lacazette starting together.

In light of this, we shall be highlighting the three forwards who would likely feature the most for Arsenal next season.

#3 Wilfred Zaha (LWF)

Although he might be a Crystal Palace player at the moment, Wilfried Zaha's could potentially be donning the iconic Gunners shirt by the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old had earlier stated his desire to leave Selhurst Park and The Emirates has been identified as his next destination, with Arsenal reportedly prioritizing him as their top transfer target. The only stumbling block is his valuation as Arsenal are reportedly way off Palace's valuation of Zaha.

If he were to be signed, the Ivorian international would bring dynamism and pace to the Arsenal forward line, offering a different dimension to Emery's attacking arsenal.

While he might not be the most proficient in front of goal, scoring just 32 goals from 162 Premier League appearances for The Eagles, Zaha more than makes up for that with his speed and direct running and regularly ranks high among the players with the most dribbles completed.

A major drawback to his game is his tendency to hog the ball and attempt to do it all alone leading to numerous fouls, but this heightened sense of responsibility would definitely be reduced due to the presence of superior players around him at Arsenal.

The former Manchester United man has also gained infamy for unnecessary showboating and play-acting, but beyond his criticisms, Zaha would be a useful addition for Arsenal.

