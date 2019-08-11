Premier League 2019-20: Manchester United's predicted XI vs Chelsea

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United face Chelsea in a mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first test of the new campaign in his first full season in charge of the side. The new signings are already in and will all most likely start for the Red Devils in this opener.

United fans expected more signings on deadline day, but that was not the case. In Solskjaer's setup, he has emphasized on rebuilding the squad and changing the mentality of the team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In the pre-season United won six out of six matches, which provides a lot of optimism heading into the Chelsea showdown.

The biggest hurdle remains how the manager will get his team firing on all cylinders given that his potential attacking options are young. Mason Greenwood has emerged as the new star on the block and he could be crucial in the goals department this season.

Solskjaer is likely to start with a straight 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 in this match, which may tell us how United set up for the rest of the campaign. Here is a look at the likely XI:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Manchester United Training Session

Pre-season has shown that the United No. 1 is slowly getting his confidence back after a torrid finish in the final third of last season. De Gea will be called again to lead the line this season after it became imminent in July that he would not be leaving.

With the star settled now, it would be an ideal time to show the fans that he is still is one of the genuine world-class talents at the club.

His strengths include goalkeeping instincts to make quick saves and of course cat-like reflexes that he has displayed time and again over the years. There's no doubt that the Spanish international is the first name on the team sheet.

