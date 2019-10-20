Premier League Saturday roundup | EPL Scores

Manchester City players celebrate Gabriel Jesus' goal

It was another exciting Saturday of Premier League action as our favourite stars returned from international duty to reprise roles for their clubs.

The weekend's action kicked off with West Ham's visit to the blue half of Merseyside. The international break must have been what the doctor ordered for Marco Silva's Everton as they broke their sequence of defeats via a 2-0 win.

In the 17th minute, Bernard dribbled his way past the West Ham defence before sending the ball beyond the reach of West Ham's Roberto Jimenez for the opener. Late in the game, Gylfi Sigurdsson doubled the lead as he curled the ball into the left-hand corner of Jimenez's goal.

Meanwhile, in London, Chelsea played hosts to Newcastle United, and Frank Lampard's men continued to impress thanks to a 1-0 win. Marcos Alonso broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute as he latched onto a Callum Hudson-Odoi pass to put the ball neatly beyond Martin Dubravka. The Blues move to 4th place on 17 points.

In North London, Tottenham Hotspur battled from a 0-1 deficit to draw level against Watford, thanks to a Dele Alli strike. Abdoulaye Doucoure put the Hornets ahead early on, as he connected with a cross to send the ball beyond Paulo Gazzaniga. Spurs were given a lifeline late on in the game thanks to a Ben Foster mistake, and Alli fired the ball home from close range to deny Watford a maiden win in this PL campaign.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travelled to Crystal Palace for the late kickoff, as they continued their high-speed chase of Liverpool at the top of the table. Gabriel Jesus gave the visitors a lead in the 39th minute when he connected with Bernardo Silva's cross to score his 50th goal in City's colours. A few seconds later, David Silva volleyed a Raheem Sterling past Wayne Hennessey for City's second.

Pep Guardiola's men are now in second, 5 points behind Jurgen Klopp's high flyers. Liverpool takes on Manchester United in a Sunday kickoff.

Here are the results in full:

EPL Scores

Everton 2-0 West Ham

Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton

Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Watford

Wolves 1-1 Southampton

Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City