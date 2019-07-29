×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2019/2020: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Glove

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
665   //    29 Jul 2019, 16:18 IST

David de Gea won the Golden Glove in 2018
David de Gea won the Golden Glove in 2018

Though they might not enjoy the privileges accorded their outfield counterparts, goalkeepers are extremely important members of any football team, as they play a very important role in deciding the fate of their respective teams.

The current roster of the Premier League boasts some of the best shotstoppers in the world and once next season kicks off from the 13th of August, these goalkeepers would hope to be in top form over the next nine months to help their clubs achieve their ambitions.

There are numerous awards handed out at the end of every Premier League season and one of the most prestigious is the Golden Glove.

Introduced at the end of the 2004/2005 season, the award is given to the goalkeeper with the most number of clean sheets at the conclusion of the campaign and has been won by some truly legendary shotstoppers in the past including Petr Cech, Edwin Van der Sar and Pepe Reina.

Joe Hart and Petr Cech are the joint record winners of the award with four each and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five goalkeepers who are most likely to win the Golden Glove come the end of next season.

#5 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Kepa would be seeking to become the third Chelsea goalkeeper to win the award
Kepa would be seeking to become the third Chelsea goalkeeper to win the award

Kepa is the current most expensive goalkeeper of all time having completed a transfer worth €80m in August 2018 to break the previous record of €72m Liverpool paid for Alisson just three weeks prior.

The 24-year-old starred for Chelsea, making 36 league appearances for the club, keeping 14 clean sheets while also cementing his place as Spain's first choice goalkeeper during the EURO qualifiers.

With Frank Lampard taking charge, it is unknown how much priority the Chelsea legend would place on his defense, but regardless Kepa is sure to be in the running for the Golden Glove award.





1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester United David De Gea Alisson Becker Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in a single season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Are the big guns justified in preferring experience over youth?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 key games in the race for the top 4
RELATED STORY
5 Tall Footballers Who Played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
The best Premier League XI with 11 different nationalities 
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who had a career-defining loan move
RELATED STORY
Top 10 matches of the 2017-18 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 youngsters to watch this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us