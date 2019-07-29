Premier League 2019/2020: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Glove

David de Gea won the Golden Glove in 2018

Though they might not enjoy the privileges accorded their outfield counterparts, goalkeepers are extremely important members of any football team, as they play a very important role in deciding the fate of their respective teams.

The current roster of the Premier League boasts some of the best shotstoppers in the world and once next season kicks off from the 13th of August, these goalkeepers would hope to be in top form over the next nine months to help their clubs achieve their ambitions.

There are numerous awards handed out at the end of every Premier League season and one of the most prestigious is the Golden Glove.

Introduced at the end of the 2004/2005 season, the award is given to the goalkeeper with the most number of clean sheets at the conclusion of the campaign and has been won by some truly legendary shotstoppers in the past including Petr Cech, Edwin Van der Sar and Pepe Reina.

Joe Hart and Petr Cech are the joint record winners of the award with four each and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five goalkeepers who are most likely to win the Golden Glove come the end of next season.

#5 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Kepa would be seeking to become the third Chelsea goalkeeper to win the award

Kepa is the current most expensive goalkeeper of all time having completed a transfer worth €80m in August 2018 to break the previous record of €72m Liverpool paid for Alisson just three weeks prior.

The 24-year-old starred for Chelsea, making 36 league appearances for the club, keeping 14 clean sheets while also cementing his place as Spain's first choice goalkeeper during the EURO qualifiers.

With Frank Lampard taking charge, it is unknown how much priority the Chelsea legend would place on his defense, but regardless Kepa is sure to be in the running for the Golden Glove award.

