Manchester United's strongest starting lineup after summer transfer window 

Manchester United's season has not started well. With two defeats in three games, Manchester United sit at the 16th spot. United failed to get top target Jadon Sancho, and could not buy a centre-back to shore up defence.

Manchester United did complete five deals. Donny Van De Beek, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, and Facundo Pellestri have joined the club. Amad Diallo’s deal is done but he will join United only in January because of work permit issues. As the summer transfer window ends, let's take a look at Manchester United's strongest starting lineup .

Manchester United's strongest lineup for the 2020-21 Premier League season

Defence

Alex Telles will contribute greatly to United's offense

Dean Henderson or David De Gea in goal? It’s a never-ending debate, but I will stick with De Gea. He has single-handedly saved United from embarrassment many times, even though he's been sloppy recently. With Dean Henderson breathing his neck, De Gea has to improve. Otherwise, Henderson may soon be the starting goalkeeper for Manchester United.

I am going with a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and Alex Telles. Wan-Bissaka is still one of the most sound right-backs in the world. Eric Bailly ahead of Victor Lindelof was a very easy decision, due to Lindelof's poor form. Harry Maguire and Lindelof are very similar. In the Premier League, two slow centre-backs cannot help you to win the league.

Bailly will compensate for Maguire’s lack of pace, though he needs to learn to make better decisions on the pitch. Alex Telles is a player which might leave you slightly open defensively, but will contribute on the other end. If Solskjaer can churn goals or assists from his new full-back, Manchester United will be a treat to watch.

Midfield

What's the correct combination in United's midfield?

I strongly believe that Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes cannot be a part of the same XI. None of them is a hardcore CDM. Thus, Nemanja Matic will be part of the strongest XI. He will be accompanied by Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Pogba has a habit of either showing exemplary performances or very poor performances. If United want to make it top four, the Frenchman needs to find some consistency in his game.

Bruno Fernandes was the catalyst for United's third-placed finish last season. Once again, the team will be depending on him to score and assist goals. If he can play a full season as he played in the previous 6 months, there’s no stopping Manchester United from a top-four finish.

Attack

Can Martial find his goal-scoring form again?

Anthony Martial had an amazing season last time. He led the line from the front with Marcus Rashford on the left and James or Greenwood on the right. But after United signed Edinson Cavani on deadline day, Martial's place in the squad is in danger. He can play left-wing, but Rashford would be a better choice for that spot.

Mourinho tried Martial playing on the right-wing during his last season, but that didn’t work out well. With no Jadon Sancho, Greenwood would be heading the attack from the right flank. That means Martial could be forced to sit out some games on the bench.

Strongest XI: David De Gea - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles –Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes – Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood

Strongest Manchester United XI

Substitutes: Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellestri, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof