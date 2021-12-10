Premier League 2021/22: 5 players who could decide the outcome of Chelsea vs Leeds United

Chelsea will look to bounce back in the Premier League when they host Leeds United this weekend. The Blues have had a tough start to December and are winless in their last two matches.

Chelsea were handed a 3-2 defeat by David Moyes' West Ham side which saw them lose top spot in the Premier League table. Thomas Tuchel's men are now behind Liverpool and Manchester City, with 33 points after 15 matches.

They were also held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St. Petersburg in midweek which forced them to occupy second spot in their Champions League group.

Chelsea will be hoping for a victory against Leeds United in the Premier League. Leeds currently occupy the 15th place in the Premier League table with just 16 points from 15 games. Marcelo Bielsa's men have nicked just one win from their last five league games but will be hoping to pile on the misery for Chelsea.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could decide the outcome of Chelsea's fixture against Leeds United in the Premier League.

#5 Timo Werner | Chelsea

Timo Werner has been criticized for his inefficiency in front of goal ever since he joined Chelsea in 2020. The German was expected to solve the goalscoring problem for the Blues but that hasn't been the case so far. However, he still plays a crucial role in Tuchel's system alongside Romelu Lukaku due to his ability to follow tactical orders.

Tuchel has used Werner to stretch opposition defenses rather than as a target man. The 25-year old's blistering pace and sharp positioning can still prove to be lethal for opponents.

Werner's two goals helped Chelsea secure a draw in the Champions League in midweek. It will surely bolster the forward's confidence and he will be hoping to replicate his good performance against Leeds. Werner has racked up just one goal and one assist in the Premier League and he will be desperate to add to his tally against Bielsa's men.

#4 Luke Ayling | Leeds United

A product of Arsenal's youth academy, Luke Ayling has been crucial for Marcelo Bielsa during his tenure at Leeds United. Ayling's first campaign in the Premier League was impressive. His defensive prowess helped the side from Elland road snatch vital points in important games in the English top-flight.

However, Ayling has not been at his best with Leeds conceding 22 goals in 15 Premier League games this season. Having racked up one goal and an assist in the English top flight, the 30-year old would be vital against Chelsea on the right flank.

Much will depend on Ayling and he can surely be a crucial player if Leeds hope to win a point or three against Chelsea.

