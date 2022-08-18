Premier League 2022-23: 3 new signings who have performed well so far

The Premier League for the 2022-23 season is now underway and the first couple of matchdays have had their fair share of drama and excitement. While the usual suspects Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal have also started in a resounding manner and are in second place right now.

However, Manchester United have had a disastrous start to the Premier League season by losing each of their first two matches and Liverpool have been held by Fulham and Crystal Palace in their first two matches.

Amidst all the fervor, there have been some players who have impressed a great deal in the first two matches for their respective clubs. While the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Martinelli continue to deliver in the Premier League, there have also been a few new signings who have played well thus far. Let's take a look at three such new signings in this article:

#1 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal):

For all of his undeniable talent, Jesus was often a peripheral figure in the star-studded line-up at Manchester City before he was signed by the Gunners this summer.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward did score 95 goals in 236 matches for the Cityzens during the six seasons he spent with them, but those numbers could have been more impressive had he been able to get more game time.

He was signed by Manchester City as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, who was City's talismanic target-man for quite a long time. However, Jesus often started on the bench for Manchester City.

In the last few seasons, he could only play as a winger instead of playing the role of a no. 9, which was envisaged by the club management while signing him. Pep Guardiola then decided to part with the Brazilian despite the latter having an outstanding second half of the 2021-22 season.

However, if the pre-season friendlies and the first two matches played by Arsenal are any indication, Jesus seems to have shrugged off the past and looks fully prepared to make up for the lost time.

He scored a brace and registered a couple of assists in a 4-2 win over Leicester City and looked lethal inside the opposition penalty box. Moreover, with talented wingers like Bukayo Saka and Martinelli beside him, he looks all set to be the permanent choice as a centre-forward.

#2 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea):

Sterling has made a good start to the new Premier League season

It seems quite ironic that both the players who have left Manchester City this season feature on this list and yet, City are once again at the top of the league table. It speaks volumes to the depth of City's squad, but they might have to rue Sterling's departure in the long run.

The 27-year-old English forward has started well for Chelsea this season and seems to have replaced Romelu Lukaku quite favorably. He has not been able to score any goals in the first couple of matches, but registered an assist against Tottenham Hotspur. It would have been heartening for the Chelsea fans to see Sterling's unselfish attitude as he resisted the temptation to shoot himself and instead passed the ball to Reece James, who was in a better position to score and did get the goal in the end.

Sterling also swapped positions frequently with his fellow forwards, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, and seemed to have gelled perfectly with Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea):

Kalidou Koulibaly has adapted to life in the Premier League

Koulibaly came to Chelsea from Napoli as one of the best defenders of Serie A and has done his reputation no harm thus far. He defended well with his timely interceptions and aerial prowess against Everton and also registered an assist. He then scored his first goal for the club against Tottenham with a thunderous volley to put his side ahead.

Koulibaly is a big, strong defender and has all the attributes to succeed in a physical league like the Premier League. The 31-year-old has played in more than 300 matches for Napoli and still seems to have quite a few seasons of top-flight football left in him.

He complements veteran Thiago Silva very well at the heart of Chelsea's defense. With a couple of physical specimens like Koulibaly and James beside him, Silva is able to exert a calming influence on his team. Hence, it is safe to conclude that Koulibaly has been a good signing for Chelsea.

Edited by Diptanil Roy