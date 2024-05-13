Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 managers of the season

The 2023-24 Premier League season is drawing to a close, Sheffield United and Burnley have already faced relegation, while Luton Town teeters on the brink of joining them in the Championship. Meanwhile, the top four appears firmly secured, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa comfortably occupying the coveted Champions League positions.

In contrast, the race for the remaining European spots has intensified, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Newcastle United vying for a couple of Europa League berths and a coveted spot in the newly established Conference League. The final gameweek promises suspense as teams battle it out for their European aspirations.

At the onset of the season, each club embarked with distinct targets in mind, aspirations that have either been achieved or missed as the campaign progressed. Alongside the on-field drama, managerial fortunes have fluctuated, with some coaches facing the axe while others have secured lucrative contract extensions.

In this analysis, we delve into the standout performances of the top five managers in the 2023-24 Premier League season, exploring their tactical acumen, leadership qualities, and impact on their respective clubs' fortunes.

#5 Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's final season didn't go the way he wanted.

Many pundits had predicted that Liverpool would either miss out on Champions League qualification altogether or face a tough battle for a spot, but under Jurgen Klopp's guidance, the team defied expectations.

Just a week remains in Klopp's tenure at Liverpool, and the team have come agonizingly close to clinching the Premier League title before a dramatic collapse over the past month dashed their hopes.

This unexpected downturn in performance came as a shock, especially considering the exceptional displays Liverpool had managed earlier in the season, even in the absence of key players such as Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joel Matip.

Despite these setbacks, securing a third-place finish and a domestic trophy (EFL Cup) would have been considered a respectable achievement for many.

The disappointment stems from how close Liverpool came to securing their second Premier League title under Klopp, only to falter when it mattered most. Nevertheless, when considering the broader context, Klopp's contributions cannot be overlooked. His ability to steer Liverpool into contention for the title and maintain their competitiveness throughout the season speaks volumes about his managerial prowess.

In the grand scheme of things, Klopp's impact on Liverpool's performance merits recognition, and he certainly deserves a place among the top five managers of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

#4 Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola has had a great debut season with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth's bold decision to part ways with Gary O'Neil and bring in Andoni Iraola has proven to be a masterstroke. Having initially faced heavy scrutiny as his side struggled, Iraola has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround for the Cherries.

After winning just one game in their first eleven Premier League fixtures, Bournemouth, under Iraola's guidance, surged to 12 victories in the subsequent 25 games, establishing themselves as one of the most formidable teams in the English top-flight.

Recognizing the impact of his leadership, the South Coast club has wisely secured Iraola's services by extending his contract until 2026, effectively fending off interest from potential suitors. Throughout his tenure, Iraola has instilled a captivating style of football, capturing the admiration of football fans worldwide. His adept management has propelled Bournemouth to new heights, making them a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

It is evident that Iraola's influence has been pivotal in Bournemouth's resurgence, and his achievements this season undoubtedly position him as one of the standout managers in the league.

#3 Pep Guardiola

Guardiola is on the cusp of steering his team to Premier League glory once again.

Pep Guardiola's remarkable achievements at Manchester City are sometimes not given their due credit. His imminent sixth Premier League title in just eight years stands as a testament to his unparalleled success—a feat unmatched in the history of the Premier League.

Despite managing with a comparatively lower budget than clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, Guardiola's mastery has placed him leagues ahead of his counterparts.

While some may question his candidacy among the top five managers of the season, Guardiola's exceptional ability to integrate emerging talents such as Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis deserves recognition.

This dispels any lingering doubts about his capacity to nurture young players into world-class talents. Regardless of whether Manchester City clinch the Premier League title, Guardiola's inclusion among the league's top managers remains unquestionably justified.

His unparalleled success and innovative approach to the game continue to redefine the standards of excellence in football management. Guardiola's enduring legacy at Manchester City cements his status as one of the greatest managers of all time.

#2 Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has impressed once again.

Mikel Arteta's impact at Arsenal has been nothing short of transformative since he assumed office in 2019. Under his guidance, the Gunners have undergone a remarkable resurgence, emerging as genuine contenders in the Premier League title race for the second consecutive season in stark contrast to their previous struggles to secure a top-four finish.

The strategic acquisitions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have injected dynamism and flair into Arsenal's midfield and forward line, catalyzing their charge in an enthralling Premier League title race.

As the season hurtles towards its conclusion, Arsenal finds themselves embroiled in an extraordinary battle for the coveted title, with the eventual winner yet to be determined as the season draws to a close in just under a week.

Regardless of the outcome, Arteta's stewardship has been instrumental in Arsenal's resurgence, with the team amassing an impressive 89 points along the way. His adept management has instilled both defensive solidity and attacking prowess, propelling Arsenal to new heights and revitalizing their aspirations for silverware.

Looking ahead, the transfer market and the upcoming season pose intriguing prospects for Arsenal, especially if they fall short in ending their 21-year title drought this campaign.

Nonetheless, Arteta's achievements thus far warrant commendation, positioning him as one of the top managers in the league for his ability to instill a brand of football characterized by both defensive resilience and attacking flair.

#1 Unai Emery

Unai Emery should win the Manager of the Season award.

Unai Emery's remarkable achievement with Aston Villa has defied all expectations, positioning him as the frontrunner for the Manager of the Year award. Few could have foreseen the Spaniard's meteoric rise, particularly given his relatively recent arrival from Villarreal.

However, under his stewardship, Aston Villa has experienced a resurgence, and are set to secure a historic fourth-place finish in the league, that will mark their return to the Champions League after a staggering 34-year absence.

The atmosphere at Villa Park is electric, with supporters reveling in the success brought about by key players such as Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, Diego Carlos, and Leon Bailey, who have consistently delivered standout performances throughout the season. Emery's astute management has nurtured a cohesive and dynamic squad, propelling Aston Villa to new heights in English football.

As the club prepares for the challenges ahead, particularly the rigors of Champions League football, Emery recognizes the importance of prudent decision-making in the transfer market. While the temptation to splash the cash may be strong, Aston Villa must tread carefully to ensure sustainable success in the face of heightened expectations.

Aston Villa have remarkably already amassed 67 points, just three shy of the coveted seventy-point mark with two games to go. This is a testament to the monumental progress made under Emery's guidance.

His commitment to an exciting brand of football, coupled with his tactical acumen, undoubtedly warrants recognition, making him a deserving candidate for Manager of the Season accolade.