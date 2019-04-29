Premier League: 3 Arsenal players who let Unai Emery down during 3-0 loss to Leicester

29 Apr 2019

Unai Emery, Arsenal manager

Arsenal might have laughed at Tottenham Hotspur when the Gunners's bitter North London rival suffered a narrow defeat to West Ham. Unfortunately, Arsenal themselves failed once again to capitalize on the golden chance to move into the top 4.

They are now 2 points behind Chelsea and recorded a 3 consecutive defeat at the Premier League. The losses have contrasted heavily with their Europa League results, which saw the Gunners streamroll past Napoli convincingly.

Arsenal have now conceded 9 goals in their latest 3 matches, just after they recorded 3 consecutive clean sheets against Watford and Napoli in their previous games. In this piece, we will take a look at the players who disappointed during Arsenal's embarrassing loss to Leicester.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

The Englishman has done well at Arsenal's right back role since Hector Bellerin's absence. The Gunners' academy product has been the main contributing factor for Emery's success at the Europa League due to the player's impressive display against Napoli and Rennes.

However, his outstanding spell has been tainted by his recent disappointing display at the Premier League. He earned the wrath of the fans during Arsenal's horrific loss to Leicester. He did not contribute anything to the team as he has missed 40 per cent of his passes and did not register any shot, key pass, or tackle before his red card.

Everybody knows of Maitland-Niles's enormous talent and, Emery most likely would forgive his grave mistake. He is surely Arsenal's material for the future but the Leicester and Wolves games will be games to forget for the starlet.

Shkodran Mustafi

The Gunners faithful might have lost count of how many times the German center back has cost them a match. This time, he seems to be no different than before as his lazy defending at stoppage time eventually led to Jamie Vardy's second goal.

Perhaps Emery knows well that Arsenal have invested a lot for Mustafi. The manager still has put a lot of faith in him by starting the 27-year-old at the heart of Arsenal's defence at this match despite the player's woeful defensive record.

Unfortunately, Mustafi has let his team down once again as he has also missed half of his passes. Emery had to shift him to the right back position after Laurent Koscielny entered the match at the 46th minute. He successfully made some surging runs from Arsenal's flank as a fullback but did not contribute much for the end product.

Laurent Koscielny

The Arsenal captain has formed a solid partnership with Sokratis Papasthopoulos at the heart of the Gunner's defence since the Frenchman recovered from his lengthy injury. He has become an oasis for the North Londoners amid the club's lingering defensive problems.

However, the 33-year-old had an unusual bad game against Leicester as he was at fault for both of Vardy's goals. His unsuccessful clearance attempted at the 86th minute had set the Leicester striker free to score the 2nd goal.

He also did not do enough to stop Ricardo Pereira's surging run, which eventually led to the 3rd goal of the match. The Frenchman's recent woeful display has shown Arsenal that the club badly needs a few center-back reinforcements in the summer.