Premier League: 3 of the most exciting youngsters to watch out for

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    25 Jul 2018, 11:16 IST

Norway v England - UEFA European Under-17 Championship: Quarter Final
Xavier Amaechi

The new Premier League season is not far away and the clubs are getting ready for a whole new campaign with new challenges and new possibilities. At the highest level, there are no excuses and players will be giving it their best to stay in the limelight.

Meanwhile, a raft of heavily talented youngsters could make their way into the senior team after establishing themselves in the youth circuit. The footballers of tomorrow are carefully groomed and measuredly afforded chances so as to ensure optimum output.

Since the World Cup just got over 10 days back and several star players are out on vacation, we could see a lot of youngsters start for their senior teams in the opening weekend of the Premier League. Well, that's a piece of information that encapsulates all the excitement we usually attribute to the Premier League.

Anyway, without further ado, let's dive right in and look at 3 of the most exciting youngsters to keep an eye out for in the Premier League:

#3 Xavier Amaechi - Arsenal

Arsenal's troubles on the wing might just get addressed over the next season and that could possibly be because of a 17-year-old kid who goes by the name of Xavier Amaechi. A left-footed winger who can play down the left flank just as well as he can down the right, Amaechi is perhaps the most exciting prospect to come out of Arsenal's youth system in the recent past.

Amaechi was so impressive in the youth circuit last season that after starting out for the under 18s, he was given a promotion to ply his trade for the under 23s in the latter half of the season.

In the 20 games he played across various age levels, Amaechi scored 7 and assisted a further 4.

Amaechi is now a part of the England u-17 international team as well. With electric pace and skill and vision to match it, Amaechi could just break into the limelight and stay like he belongs there.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10 Unai Emery
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
