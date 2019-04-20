3 One-man teams of the Premier League 2018/19 season

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 655 // 20 Apr 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard has been the standout player for Premier League club Chelsea this season.

It goes without saying that football is a team sport. All 11 players out on the field have an equal opportunity to make a difference, once the referee has blown the kick-off whistle.

Well, just for the record, we have to say that, the same logic doesn't apply to Barcelona or Juventus, as they have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, two players who can and have single-handedly won games for their clubs.

Though the Premier League doesn't have any players matching the calibres of the duo, in the current campaign of the English top-flight, there have been few players that have stepped up for their clubs and had helped their club save face on multiple occasions.

It is never a good idea for a team to become reliant on a single player, as it offers the opposition a golden opportunity to derail their entire game-plan by simply targeting their talisman.

Though a rarity in the English top-flight, there have been three players in particular that have turned their clubs into a one-man band this campaign, putting in one outstanding performance after other.

So, without further ado, here's our list of the three Premier League clubs whose season can be summed up quite rightly as a nothing more than a one-man show.

#1 West Ham United - Felipe Anderson

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the key players for The Hammers in his debut season.

West Ham United have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the English top-flight season. Their campaign has seen its highs and lows, but one player that has shone throughout has been their record signing Felipe Anderson.

Anderson joined The Hammers for £42 million from Lazio last summer and has played a pivotal role under Manuel Pellegrini, as they occupy 11th spot in the league table.

Advertisement

The Brazilian winger not only leads the way in terms of goals scored this season for the London based club but tops almost every attacking metric. Also, his defensive contributions have been top notch as the Brazilian has made more tackles than any other Hammers player barring defensive midfielder Declan Rice this season.

Apart from his nine goals and four assists this season, he has brought in an attacking flair and burst of energy down the left-hand flank to an ageing West Ham squad, who have the third oldest squad in the competition.

Having contributed to 31% of all of his side's goals, he is doing his job very well and has overtaken Marko Arnautovic as the talisman of the club, that too in his debut campaign.

1 / 3 NEXT