×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 One-man teams of the Premier League 2018/19 season

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
655   //    20 Apr 2019, 19:43 IST

Eden Hazard has been the standout player for Premier League club Chelsea this season.
Eden Hazard has been the standout player for Premier League club Chelsea this season.

It goes without saying that football is a team sport. All 11 players out on the field have an equal opportunity to make a difference, once the referee has blown the kick-off whistle.

Well, just for the record, we have to say that, the same logic doesn't apply to Barcelona or Juventus, as they have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, two players who can and have single-handedly won games for their clubs.

Though the Premier League doesn't have any players matching the calibres of the duo, in the current campaign of the English top-flight, there have been few players that have stepped up for their clubs and had helped their club save face on multiple occasions.

It is never a good idea for a team to become reliant on a single player, as it offers the opposition a golden opportunity to derail their entire game-plan by simply targeting their talisman.

Though a rarity in the English top-flight, there have been three players in particular that have turned their clubs into a one-man band this campaign, putting in one outstanding performance after other.

So, without further ado, here's our list of the three Premier League clubs whose season can be summed up quite rightly as a nothing more than a one-man show.

#1 West Ham United - Felipe Anderson

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the key players for The Hammers in his debut season.
The Brazilian has emerged as one of the key players for The Hammers in his debut season.

West Ham United have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the English top-flight season. Their campaign has seen its highs and lows, but one player that has shone throughout has been their record signing Felipe Anderson.

Anderson joined The Hammers for £42 million from Lazio last summer and has played a pivotal role under Manuel Pellegrini, as they occupy 11th spot in the league table.

Advertisement

The Brazilian winger not only leads the way in terms of goals scored this season for the London based club but tops almost every attacking metric. Also, his defensive contributions have been top notch as the Brazilian has made more tackles than any other Hammers player barring defensive midfielder Declan Rice this season.

Apart from his nine goals and four assists this season, he has brought in an attacking flair and burst of energy down the left-hand flank to an ageing West Ham squad, who have the third oldest squad in the competition.

Having contributed to 31% of all of his side's goals, he is doing his job very well and has overtaken Marko Arnautovic as the talisman of the club, that too in his debut campaign.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
5 teams that conceded the fewest goals in a Premier League season
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in a single season
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Decade: The 2000s
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Top 5 surprises of the season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscoring teams in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Substitute appearances in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League teams that have gone unbeaten at home throughout a league season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 matches of the 2017-18 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 26 Tips: Fantasy Premier League (FPL) | Which blankers to ditch and a new budget assist king in the Premier League?
RELATED STORY
Most Successful Teams in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us