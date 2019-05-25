×
Premier League: 3 players Manchester United could target this summer

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
283   //    25 May 2019, 03:45 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot of work to do in the transfer market
Manchester United have a tough summer ahead. The Red Devils have fallen down the pecking order among the elites in England and in Europe; Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have their work cut out in the transfer market after their 6th place finish in the league.

Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have already confirmed their exits from the club as their contract expires this summer. Juan Mata also has his contract expiring in June, but the club is negotiating with him for an extension.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Rojo and Alexis Sanchez are also rumoured to be leaving the club, meaning that the club will have to look for several reinforcements in the market.

Solskjaer had earlier hinted that there would be a huge change in personnel this summer, and it very well looks like things are heading that way. Here, we look at three players Manchester United could pursue this summer in order to build a squad capable of being title challengers both domestically and in Europe.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly could solve a lot of problems in the United backline
The leader of the defensive backline at Napoli is one of the best central defenders in Europe. Kalidou Koulibaly, who turns 28 next month, is reportedly on the radar of the transfer committee members at Old Trafford.

Koulibaly is strong in the air and has brilliant positioning sense along with immaculate physicality. A good tackler of the ball, he has transformed over the years into a ball-playing centre half, initiating attacks from the back.

He is known to make some runs with the ball and can often be found in the opposition box trying to score, which makes him a threat on the attack to go with his defensive skills. A complete player and a leader, Koulibaly will be a brilliant fit for the United backline, giving them much-needed stability out there.

The Senegalese international is a prized asset of Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli side and will not come cheap. He is contracted till 2023, and United might have to break the bank in order to bring the defender to Old Trafford.

